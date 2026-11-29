Coast Guard personnel conduct an underwater search after a tugboat collided with a fishing boat in waters near Daechoji Island in Ongjin County, Incheon, on Nov. 29. INCHEON COAST GUARD

The Coast Guard is conducting a maritime search after rescuing all seven aboard the tugboat, with the prime minister ordering vigilance to prevent additional accidents.

The captain of a fishing boat went missing after the vessel collided with a tugboat in waters near Daechoji Island in Ongjin County, Incheon, at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook ordered authorities to prioritize rescue efforts.

The accident occurred when the 300-ton Seongjin 21 tugboat and the 9.77-ton Minseong 2 fishing boat collided, according to the Incheon Coast Guard. The tugboat crew reported the accident through the Gyeongin Coastal Vessel Traffic Service center.

All seven aboard the tugboat were rescued, but the fishing boat captain, who was alone, went missing. The Coast Guard is conducting a search operation.

The Incheon Coast Guard dispatched five patrol vessels, three coastal rescue boats, a special operations unit, a rescue team and a helicopter unit from the Central Regional Coast Guard to the scene.

“The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Korea Coast Guard must prioritize saving lives in coordination with patrol vessels and fishing boats operating nearby and take all possible measures to establish exactly who was aboard the vessels,” Prime Minister Han said in an emergency directive on Sunday.

“Actively provide the personnel and equipment needed for rescue operations and cooperate to ensure that rescue efforts at the scene proceed smoothly,” she told relevant authorities, including the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of National Defense and the Incheon Metropolitan Government.

Han also instructed the National Fire Agency to coordinate with maritime rescue teams and provide emergency medical assistance.

“Given the high risk of secondary accidents during maritime search operations, take every precaution to ensure the safety of rescue personnel at the scene,” Han said.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung also instructed relevant authorities to immediately mobilize all available equipment and personnel to carry out swift and safe rescue operations. He called for close monitoring of weather and sea conditions in the area to prevent further accidents.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]