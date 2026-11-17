First lady Kim Hye Kyung, center left, prepares lunch boxes at Hisbeans Kitchen, a Korean-style cafe in Manila operated by Milal Welfare Foundation that employs people with disabilities on Nov. 17 on the margins of Asean-related meetings in the Philippines. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his trip for the Asean summit, Kim Hea Kyung stopped by Hisbeans Kitchen for community outreach.

MANILA — First lady Kim Hye Kyung spent Tuesday preparing lunch boxes at a cafe backed by a Korean organization in Manila that employs people with disabilities to later distribute to marginalized communities in the Philippines.

Kim, accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on a two-day visit to the country for the Asean summit, visited Hisbeans Kitchen, a cafe in Manila dedicated to creating job opportunities for people with disabilities.

Hisbeans is a social franchising project led by the Miral Welfare Foundation, a Korean nongovernmental organization, and supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) to build an employment ecosystem for people with disabilities in the Philippines.

The project currently operates a cafe, which opened in Quezon City, Manila, in July 2021, and a kitchen which opened in November of last year. Out of a total of 17 employees, 10 are individuals with disabilities, Ahn Gwi-ryeong, deputy presidential spokesperson, said in a statement.

“I believe that when it comes to delicious food, there are no borders, and when it comes to sharing a warm heart, there are no language barriers,” Kim said. “I hope that the food we have prepared with such care today will serve as a warm meal that bridges Korea and the Philippines.”

Baek Jong-ran, a cooking instructor at the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines, led the event. The first lady paired up with staff members with disabilities who work as cooks, bakers and baristas to prepare Korean-style lunch boxes containing dishes such as tteokgalbi (grilled short rib patties), dakgangjeong (crispy sweet-and-sour fried chicken) and doenjangguk (soybean paste soup).

Before beginning the food preparation, Kim and the other participants donned white tops, hair coverings and navy aprons as they gathered at the workstations.

While visiting the kitchen, Kim greeted an individual with hearing impairment baking cookies in sign language.

Kim first prepared tteokgalbi in a pan. When the staff asked what her favorite Korean dishes were, she mentioned japchae (stir-fried glass noodles) and bulgogi (marinated grilled meat).

As Kim made dakgangjeong, she said, “In Korea, we often pair fried chicken with a carbonated drink, but we also have something called chimaek, a perfect combination of fried chicken and beer. Are you familiar with it?”

A staff member nearby replied, “I’ve seen it in dramas.”

Kim proposed trying out the “chimaek experience” by the Han River.

First lady Kim Hye Kyung, center left, poses for a photo with staffers after preparing lunch boxes at Hisbeans Kitchen, a cafe in Manila operated by the Miral Welfare Foundation that employs people with disabilities, on the margins of Asean-related meetings in the Philippines on Nov. 17. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The lunch boxes were wrapped in bojagi, or traditional Korean wrapping cloth and adorned with norigae (traditional decorative tassels), and were presented to the Philippine branch of the Miral Welfare Foundation. A total of 100 lunch boxes, including the eight prepared during the event, will be distributed to underprivileged individuals in the Philippines.

Kim encouraged Hisbeans Kitchen to expand opportunities for self-reliance and economic independence, deputy presidential spokesperson Ahn said. The first lady later purchased cheesecake and coffee, prepared and sold by the staff members she had cooked alongside.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]