First lady Kim, Princess Anne highlight cooperation on child rights and climate action

First lady Kim Hea Kyung, right, visits Save the Children Korea office in western Seoul's Mapo District with Britain's Princess Anne, second from right, during the princess's visit to Korea on July 15. BLUE HOUSE

During a visit to Save the Children Korea, first lady Kim Hea Kyung and Princess Anne observed the organization's child rights programs and encouraged young activists.

First lady Kim Hea Kyung visited Save the Children Korea with Princess Anne, the younger sister of Britain's King Charles III, on Wednesday to observe the organization's child rights programs and encourage young activists, the presidential office said.

Save the Children is an international nongovernmental organization that works in more than 120 countries to promote children's rights to survival, protection, development and participation.

The two were briefed on a range of programs aimed at advancing children's rights and addressing the climate crisis, and exchanged views with activists working in those fields, according to a written briefing from Ahn Gwi-ryeong, the deputy spokesperson at the Blue House.

They also listened to participants' experiences and encouraged children, adolescents and young people committed to promoting children's rights.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Princess Anne and her husband for their longstanding dedication to the well-being of children," Kim said. "I hope today's meeting will serve as a meaningful opportunity to further strengthen cooperation between Korea and Britain on child protection."

First lady Kim Hea Kyung, center, and Princess Anne, the younger sister of Britain's King Charles III, left, look at an exhibition during a visit to Save the Children Korea in western Seoul's Mapo District on July 15. BLUE HOUSE

Princess Anne praised Korea's development, saying it had grown from a country that once received international assistance into one that now provides it.

The princess added that she hopes Korea will continue to play an important role in advancing children's rights and international development cooperation.

After the visit, Kim thanked Princess Anne for her visit to Korea and expressed hope that the two countries would “continue to expand cooperation on promoting children's rights and responding to the climate crisis.”





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



