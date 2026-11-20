First lady Kim Hea Kyung, center, holds up freshly made kimchi alongside Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung, left, during a kimchi-making event following a ceremony marking the seventh Kimchi Day at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 20. JOINT PRESS CORPS

First lady Kim Hea Kyung marked Kimchi Day by making kimchi and urging Korean food to win lasting global appeal.

First lady Kim Hea Kyung on Friday celebrated this year's Kimchi Day by visiting a kimchi fair and taking part in a kimchi-making event, expressing hope that the traditional Korean dish would go global like K-pop and K-culture.

Attending a ceremony in southern Seoul marking the seventh Kimchi Day, which falls on Sunday this year, the first lady visited a kimchi fair showcasing the country's award-winning cabbage and radish kimchi varieties.

She also visited a food competition featuring kimchi, where she sampled kimchi-based desserts, before taking part in a kimchi-making event.

Kim noted that Korean culture, including kimchi, has gained widespread popularity around the world, from Europe and Africa to the Americas.

“K-pop and K-culture are rapidly spreading across the world. That trend is important, and when it comes to kimchi and Korean food, people across the world will find it hard to give them up once they get used to them,” Kim said.

“I hope our K-culture that is expanding globally can captivate the taste buds of people around the world so that it can remain on their dining tables for years to come,” she added.





Yonhap