First ladies of Korea, France explore modern appeal of hanji in Paris

Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung, fourth from right, and French first lady Brigitte Macron, fifth from right, pose for a photo at the “Hanjimania” exhibition held at Hôtel de la Marine in Paris on Sept. 8. Korean singer Hwasa, third from right, joins them. NEWS1

Kim Hea Kyung and Brigitte Macron a Paris Design Week exhibition that featured contemporary and creative uses of the traditional Korean paper.

Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung and her French counterpart, Brigitte Macron, toured a special exhibition on traditional Korean paper — hanji — in Paris on Tuesday.

Kim is accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his state visit to France for a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The “Hanjimania” exhibition features works by Korean artists using hanji made by state-designated masters of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage entry, as well as collaborative works by Korean and French artists.

The exhibition, held as part of Paris Design Week, is being held at the Hôtel de la Marine in Paris, which served as a repository for the French royal household’s furniture in the 18th century.

With artist Yoo E-hwa's permission, the Korean first lady touched “Layered Silence,” an installation that wraps a small, cubicle-like iron frame in hanji.

“The hanji is incredibly sturdy,” Kim told Macron.

After Yoo explained that visitors could meditate inside the installation, the counterparts stepped inside and sat side by side, smiling as they talked.

“Hanji is made from the bark of the paper mulberry tree using traditional Korean techniques and is known for its exceptional durability and preservation qualities,” Kim explained as she toured the exhibition.

Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung, left, and French first lady Brigitte Macron sit inside an installation at the “Hanjimania” exhibition at the Hôtel de la Marine in Paris on Sept. 8. YONHAP

“Hanji is also used to restore cultural artifacts at major institutions overseas, including the Louvre Museum,” Kim said. “The 'Oegyujanggak Uigwe' royal manuscripts that President Macron saw at the National Museum of Korea during his state visit to Seoul are also precious cultural heritage recorded on hanji.”

"Oegyujanggak Uigwe" is a collection of manuscripts from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) that provide detailed records of royal and state ceremonies and events from beginning to end.

Kim also highlighted the growing use of hanji beyond traditional paper.

“Today, hanji is finding new uses in fashion and everyday products,” Kim said, pointing to a pair of hanji shoes made by Kim Ye-ji, head of the brand Riu & Viu.

The Korean first lady first encountered the shoes at the 2026 Hanbok Expo last month and presented them as a gift to the French first lady, who expressed surprise that the traditional paper could be fashioned into shoes and showed keen interest in the idea.

The two continued their conversation in front of a work by artist Sim Ji-seon that added flowers made of hanji to a discarded shelf.

“I was impressed by the idea of breathing new life into an existing object,” Macron said.

Co-curator Catherine Lurault said that working on the exhibition gave her a newfound appreciation for hanji.

Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung, center right, and French first lady Brigitte Macron, second from left, observe an installation at the “Hanjimania” exhibition at the Hôtel de la Marine in Paris on Sept. 8. BLUE HOUSE

“While preparing this exhibition, I came to understand hanji on a much deeper level and was captivated by its originality and the variety of ways it can be expressed,” Lurault said.

As first lady Kim entered the final exhibition space, she spotted singer Hwasa, whom she greeted warmly.

“Thank you for coming such a long way,” Kim told the singer.

As Lurault guided the group through six works, Kim expressed admiration for one that combined hanji with fragrance.

“Connecting hanji with fragrance — that is so French,” she said.

After explaining the sixth and final work, Lurault asked the two first ladies to add the “final touch” by inserting hanji into the wooden frame of a bow-shaped frame. Kim and Macron each took one end and completed the work together before shaking hands and embracing.

Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung, right, and French first lady Brigitte Macron observe an installation at the “Hanjimania” exhibition at the Hôtel de la Marine in Paris on Sept. 8. BLUE HOUSE

Hwasa also presented both first ladies with copies of her album in hanji cases.

“It was impressive to see artists from our two countries continue their creative exchanges through hanji,” Kim said.

The French first lady remarked that hanji fit naturally into the French setting, saying, “It was remarkable how naturally the hanji works blended into the Hôtel de la Marine, almost as if they had been there from the beginning.”

The presidential office also said the exhibition deepened cultural exchange between the two countries.

“The exhibition highlighted hanji’s enduring value as a material that has documented and preserved Korean life and culture for generations, while showcasing its potential for contemporary use,” the Blue House said. “The collaboration between Korean and French artists in creating new works with hanji added further significance to the cultural exchange between the two countries.”





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]