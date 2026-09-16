First Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Seoul secures Korea-UAE deals

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Seoul, Astana ink MOU on preserving sites related to Korea’s independence movement
The agreement seeks to preserve historical records and locations while strengthening academic exchanges.
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Foreign minister to visit U.S. for talks with Rubio on Friday: Foreign Ministry
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday to discuss alliance, peninsula and global issues.
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Culture ministries of Korea, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in libraries, tourism
Seoul’s Chae Hwi-young met with Ozodbek Ahmadovich Nazarbekov on Tuesday to discuss deepening ties between the two countries.
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K2 rides and live fire: Korea takes defense diplomacy to the field
Envoys from 15 countries rode K2 tanks and watched live-fire drills as Seoul promoted defense exports and cooperation.