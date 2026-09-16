First Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Seoul secures Korea-UAE deals

Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, left, shakes hands with his counterpart Sultan Al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates in central Seoul on July 8. MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES

Abu Dhabi's first Seoul investment forum produced agreements with Korean firms in digital assets, autonomous driving and gaming.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) hosted its first investment forum in Seoul on Wednesday, resulting in multiple agreements that span from digital assets to autonomous driving and the games with Korean companies, the Science Ministry said.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Forum Seoul 2026, or ADIF Seoul, is part of a series of investment forums held in major global cities, hosted by the ADIO, a government entity of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that attracts foreign investment.

This year marks the first time the Middle Eastern organization held the event in Seoul, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

The local companies that signed memorandums of understanding include Hanwha Life Insurance and Kakao Mobility, the taxi-hailing platform operator of Kakao.

Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Jae-Myung also participated in the event and expressed Korea's willingness to forge investment and industry collaboration in digital and cutting-edge sectors with the UAE, the ministry added.





Yonhap