Fireworks to color Busan skies with festival expected to draw 1 million visitors

Fireworks light up the night sky over Busan during the 20th Busan Fireworks Festival on Nov. 15, 2025. NEWS1

The 21st edition of the annual event will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the city enacting measures to ensure crowd safety.

A spectacular barrage of fireworks is set to illuminate the skies above Busan's Gwangalli Beach and Dongbaek Island area on Saturday.

An estimated 1 million spectators are expected to gather along the port city's waterfront area for the 21st Busan Fireworks Festival, which will begin at 7 p.m. and run through 8 p.m.

This year's fiery festival will feature three successive displays. A performance by the Chinese fireworks company Sunny will open the festival, followed by Korean chemical maker Hanwha's Busan Multimedia Fireworks Show. The evening will conclude with a curtain call display honoring residents and festival workers. Giant 25-inch fireworks, cascading Niagara effects and wave-shaped pyrotechnics will illuminate the waterfront alongside a coordinated multimedia light display on Gwangan Bridge.

Those unable to watch the fireworks in person can tune in to livestreams on the city's official YouTube channel and local broadcasters Busan MBC and KNN.

A 10-minute-long aerobatic performance by the Korean Air Force’s Black Eagles is also scheduled at 4 p.m.

The city will deploy some 7,400 safety personnel, including government officials, police officers, firefighters, transit workers, public facilities staff and volunteers. It has also designated 42 locations for heightened safety monitoring, including seven sites along Gwangalli Beach, nine viewing areas with potential crowd safety risks and 16 subway stations.

Authorities will monitor crowd levels in real time through CCTV installed across these areas and restrict access to the beach and waterfront roads if capacity limits are exceeded. The city will also establish four emergency access routes and deploy eight mobile medical stations and 32 ambulances.

To help visitors navigate the crowds, the city plans to offer real-time congestion updates through KakaoMap, along with a feature that helps people locate friends and companions in packed areas and find nearby restrooms and other amenities.

The waterfront area around Gwangalli Beach in Busan is packed with spectators attending the 20th Busan Fireworks Festival on Nov. 15, 2025. NEWS1

Road closures are another key part of the city's safety plan. Sections of Gwangan Bridge have been closed since 8 p.m. Monday, and authorities will gradually extend the closures to other parts of the bridge and nearby roads on Saturday. Vehicle access to the upper deck will be prohibited from 3:30 p.m. on the day of the festival, followed by the lower deck from 6:30 p.m.

To ease congestion after the event, the city plans to disperse departing spectators across major access routes and increase public transportation services, including additional subway trains and more frequent city buses.

“We will devote every effort to keeping the festival safe, working closely with relevant agencies from the planning stages until the event ends so that everyone can enjoy it with peace of mind,” said Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo. “We will do everything we can to make the Busan Fireworks Festival a world-renowned celebration.”





BY WE SUNG-WOOK [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]