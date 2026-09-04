Fireworks festival, marathon to cause congestion in Seoul this weekend

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Judge who handed Yoon life sentence indicted for corruption
The judge who sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison was indicted over allegedly receiving $3,000 in entertainment from lawyers.
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Free park, not-so-free parking: Fireworks festival spots fetch up to 300,000 won
Prime viewing spots and parking near Yeouido are being resold for up to 300,000 won ($220) ahead of the Seoul International Fireworks Festival, as city officials warn against reserving public park space.
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Hanwha to brighten up the summer night sky with fireworks festival
Hanwha is set to light up the night sky with the 2026 Seoul International Fireworks Festival in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Saturday, September 5th, running from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
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Housing plan threatens to hamstring Korea's horse racing industry, groups warn
A committee representing racehorse breeders, owners, trainers, jockeys and stable workers says a rushed redevelopment for 9,800 homes could imperil horses, jobs and Korea’s largest racetrack.