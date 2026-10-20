Fires at two Gangnam buildings leave 1 unresponsive, 18 injured

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Gov't collects billions in cigarette waste fees but doesn't know where the money goes
According to an official from the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, cigarette-specific waste disposal fees are "incorporated into a special account for environmental improvement, which makes it impossible to distinguish them from other revenue."
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Lee calls for faster permits to boost housing supply
President Lee Jae Myung urged officials to speed up land development and construction permits to increase housing supply and stabilize Korea’s soaring housing market.
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Two arrested over late-night mass brawl in Pyeongtaek
Police are seeking 14 others after a late-night fight involving 21 Central Asian nationals raised safety concerns among residents.
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Gov't targets pay transparency in job ads, everyday abuses in reform push
A new round of 30 measures will require clearer job-ad pay information while targeting illegal structures, origin laundering and other public grievances.