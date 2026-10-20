Fires at two Gangnam buildings leave 1 unresponsive, 18 injured

A fire breaks out at a building in Yeoksam-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 20. YONHAP

The first fire started on the third floor of a seven-story commercial and office space. About seven minutes later, a second fire — confirmed to be unrelated — broke out on the fourth floor of a nearby building.

Two fires broke out minutes apart at separate buildings in Yeoksam-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday, leaving one person unresponsive and injuring 18 others.

The first fire started on the third floor of the Sinmyeong building, a seven-story commercial and office space, at around 11:54 a.m., according to fire authorities. One person was taken to the hospital while unresponsive, and 10 others suffered minor injuries.

About seven minutes later, at around 12:01 p.m., a second fire broke out on the fourth floor of the nearby Hanyang building, injuring eight more people.

Fire authorities issued a Level 1 response, the lowest in the three-tier system, and mobilized 115 personnel and 56 pieces of equipment to put out the fires.

“The two fires are confirmed to be unrelated,” a fire official said.

Fire authorities and police plan to investigate the exact causes of the fires once they are fully extinguished.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]