Firefighting assets mobilized for drought-hit South Gyeongsang

Read more
-
They want to work into their 70s. But can 'Homo laborens' find the right job?
As more Koreans aim to stay employed into older age, many struggle to find stable jobs that match their skills and experience.
-
Coast Guard rescues horse from mudflat before tide rises
The Pyeongtaek Coast Guard was able to free the animal, which bolted after its owner fell during a ride, before the water level threatened to drown it.
-
Former Marine commander appeals prison term over corporal's 2023 death
Retired Lt. Gen. Lim Seong-geun challenged his three-year sentence after a court found he neglected safety duties during a flood search operation.
-
Ex-KTV chief indicted on insurrection propaganda charges
Lee Eun-woo is accused of directing KTV to broadcast reports asserting the legitimacy of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration while suppressing and deleting those critical of his measure.