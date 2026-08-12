Firefighting assets mobilized for drought-hit South Gyeongsang

Two hundred water tankers and 400 firefighters from neighboring cities and provinces will be dispatched to South Gyeongsang for drought relief over the next few days.

Published
Farmers install a water pump to irrigate rice paddies at a reservoir in Daegu on Aug. 11 amid a prolonged drought. // 말라가는 저수지에 양수기 설치하는 농민들 (대구=연합뉴스) 윤관식 기자 = 가뭄이 이어지고 있는 11일 대구 북구 도남저수지가 가뭄으로 바닥이 드러난 가운데 농민들이 논에 물을 대기 위해 양수기를 설치하고 있다. 2026.8.11 psik@yna.co.kr/2026-08-11 15:50:01/
Farmers install a water pump to irrigate rice paddies at a reservoir in Daegu on Aug. 11 during a prolonged drought.

Authorities issued a national firefighting mobilization order for drought-stricken South Gyeongsang on Tuesday, with personnel and equipment from surrounding areas to be sent to the province.

The National Fire Agency said that the order was issued at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and that 200 water tankers and 400 firefighters from neighboring cities and provinces will be dispatched to South Gyeongsang for drought relief through Thursday.

The decision came five days after President Lee Jae Myung ordered a full mobilization of resources to minimize damage from extreme heat and drought.

Related Article

This is the second time that a firefighting mobilization has been issued for a drought following the one for the eastern city of Gangneung in August 2025.

According to the agricultural drought management system (ADMS), the average water reserve rate in South Gyeongsang came to 33.5 percent as of Tuesday, the lowest in the country.

Of the 18 cities and counties in the province, 17 are experiencing drought based on their water reserve rates, including three at a “critical” level, according to the ADMS.


Yonhap

korea drought weather water social affairs

Read more

See more articles