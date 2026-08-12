Firefighting assets mobilized for drought-hit South Gyeongsang

Farmers install a water pump to irrigate rice paddies at a reservoir in Daegu on Aug. 11 during a prolonged drought. YONHAP

Two hundred water tankers and 400 firefighters from neighboring cities and provinces will be dispatched to South Gyeongsang for drought relief over the next few days.

Authorities issued a national firefighting mobilization order for drought-stricken South Gyeongsang on Tuesday, with personnel and equipment from surrounding areas to be sent to the province.

The National Fire Agency said that the order was issued at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and that 200 water tankers and 400 firefighters from neighboring cities and provinces will be dispatched to South Gyeongsang for drought relief through Thursday.

The decision came five days after President Lee Jae Myung ordered a full mobilization of resources to minimize damage from extreme heat and drought.

This is the second time that a firefighting mobilization has been issued for a drought following the one for the eastern city of Gangneung in August 2025.

According to the agricultural drought management system (ADMS), the average water reserve rate in South Gyeongsang came to 33.5 percent as of Tuesday, the lowest in the country.

Of the 18 cities and counties in the province, 17 are experiencing drought based on their water reserve rates, including three at a “critical” level, according to the ADMS.



Yonhap