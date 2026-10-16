Firefighters injured in Bucheon blaze days after Gyeonggi chief calls fire service a 'financial drain'

Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae speaks during a visit to the site of a fire at a metal painting factory in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 16. Five firefighters and two factory workers suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious in the blaze. YONHAP

Seven people were injured, including five firefighters, after a fire at a Bucheon factory rapidly spread through a cleanroom storing flammable materials.

Five firefighters were among seven people injured in a factory fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Friday, days after the province's governor Choo Mi-ae drew criticism for calling the fire service a drain on the province’s budget.

One of the firefighters, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital while unconscious. Two factory employees were also injured in the fire at the four-story metal injection printing factory.

The fire broke out at around 8:38 a.m. Fire authorities received an emergency call reporting “a fire in the cleanroom on the third floor of the factory” and issued a Level 1 response 19 minutes later. At around 9:09 a.m., they raised it to Level 2, mobilizing personnel and equipment from five to six neighboring fire stations. The main blaze was brought under control at around 10:22 a.m., one hour and 44 minutes after the fire began, and the fire was fully extinguished at around 11:06 a.m.

The building was not required to have sprinklers installed. Fire authorities estimate that about 100 20-liter (5-gallon) containers of Class 4 hazardous materials such as flammable liquids were stored inside the factory.

The seriously injured firefighters belonged to the first unit to arrive at the scene and were the first deployed to stop the fire from spreading, according to an investigation. Fire authorities believe they were trapped by smoke and heat as the fire rapidly grew.

“There was a lot of smoke, so I came outside to check, and one firefighter was being carried out,” said witness Chae Yoon-kyeong. “Another firefighter had collapsed and was getting up and pulling himself together.”

“The cause of the fire is under investigation in consultation with relevant agencies, including the police,” said Kim Soo-cheol, head of the fire prevention division at Bucheon Fire Station, at an on-site briefing. “The injured firefighters have been taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment, so it is difficult to confirm their exact condition.”

Heavy smoke comes out of a metal parts coating factory in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 16. BUCHEON FIRE STATION

The fire came three days after Choo’s controversial remark against the fire service. “The fire service seems like the biggest, most troublesome financial straw,” the governor said Tuesday during the parliamentary audit of the Gyeonggi provincial government.

Gyeonggi had 11,783 firefighting officials as of September, according to the provincial government. Next year’s budget for firefighters’ personnel and program costs comes to about 1.7 trillion won, and national funding, including the firefighting safety grant tax, accounts for about 9 percent of that, the province said.

Firefighters’ unions affiliated with the country’s two umbrella labor groups issued statements condemning the remark.

“Gyeonggi is a place where people suffer from overwork,” Kwon Yeong-gak, head of the fire service headquarters of the Korean Government Employees’ Union, told the JoongAng Ilbo. “A fire broke out in Gyeonggi, which lacks firefighting personnel and budget, and firefighters were seriously injured. Who should take responsibility for this?”

Choo visited the fire scene in Bucheon on Friday. “Thank you for stopping the fire from spreading,” she said. “Thanks to your self-sacrificing courage, major damage was prevented, but I offer my comfort for the courage and sacrifice of the two firefighters who are in critical condition, and it is very heartbreaking.”

“I hope [the injured firefighters] recover quickly, and our province will spare no effort in supporting their treatment and recovery,” she added. “I will continue to pay attention.”





BY BYUN MIN-CHUL, CHOI MO-RAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]