Firefighters battle blaze at Guryong Village, Gangnam’s last shantytown

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Korea Grand Festival offers discounts on cars, appliances and more
From Thursday through Nov. 15, around 40,000 businesses will offer deals on food, clothing, appliances and cars, alongside free palace admission.
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Former Samsung executive gets 3-year prison term for leaking trade secrets
A Seoul appeals court upheld a three-year prison term for Ahn Seung-ho over confidential documents used in a U.S. patent lawsuit against Samsung.
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Depression has significant impact on productivity but extent differs by age, study finds
Workers under 35 years old had higher odds of absenteeism, with factors such as physical health and spirituality playing a role.
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Police book 80 people for illegally activating Tesla’s Full Self-Driving mode
Seoul police say suspects used overseas or homemade devices to unlock Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature, which is only authorized for use on about 20 percent of Teslas in Korea.