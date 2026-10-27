Firefighters battle blaze at Guryong Village, Gangnam’s last shantytown

Flames and smoke rise from a fire at Guryong Village in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 27. YONHAP

A fire at the village’s garbage dump prompted a Level 1 response, with authorities urging nearby residents to close windows and drivers to detour.

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Guryong Village in Gaepo-dong, southern Seoul, a settlement often called Gangnam District’s last shantytown, and firefighters were working to put it out.

“It looks like a fire broke out at the Guryong Village garbage dump,” a caller told fire authorities at about 3:50 p.m.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene issued a Level 1 response, the lowest of three tiers, at 3:58 p.m. and deployed 51 pieces of equipment and 168 personnel to fight the blaze.

Fire authorities said no injuries have been reported so far. They plan to investigate the cause and extent of any injuries once they have the fire under control.

“A lot of smoke is coming from the fire in Guryong Village,” the Gangnam District Office said in a safety alert text message. “Residents are asked to close their windows, and vehicles nearby are asked to take a detour.”

Police blocked the access road to the village beside the Daemo Underpass to make way for the firefighting effort.





BY KIM JI-HYE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]