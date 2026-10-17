Firefighter dies after Bucheon factory fire

A firefighter tear up after a fire is extinguished at a factory in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 16. YONHAP

One firefighter died, and seven others, including two factory workers, were injured in the incident. The deceased firefighter will be posthumously promoted from fire sergeant to lieutenant in honor of his sacrifice.

One firefighter died after helping extinguish a fire at a factory in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, while five others and two factory employees were injured.

The firefighter, Kim Jin-seok, died at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday while receiving treatment at a hospital. He was part of the first unit to arrive at the scene of the blaze, which broke out at a metal injection molding and printing factory in Nae-dong, Ojeong District, at about 8:38 a.m. on Friday, according to police and fire authorities on Saturday.

Kim likely became trapped in the building during the initial operation after the flames and smoke spread rapidly, authorities said.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook expresses her condolences and pledges measures to improve firefighter safety in a post on X on Oct. 17, following news of a firefighter’s death in a factory fire at Bucheon, Gyeonggi. SCEREEN CAPTURE

According to the National Fire Agency on Saturday, Kim will be posthumously promoted from fire sergeant to lieutenant, one rank higher, in honor of his sacrifice. The agency will also work to posthumously award him an Order of Service Merit and a burial at the National Cemetery.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook expressed her condolences to his family and pledged to address shortcomings in firefighter safety.

“The firefighter who headed into the flames to save another’s life also had a family waiting for his safe return,” Han wrote on X on Saturday morning. "I am devastated and deeply saddened that [the families’] desperate hope [that their loved ones would return home] was not fulfilled."

“I pay my deepest respects to the deceased’s noble sacrifice and pray that he rests in peace,” she added.

She also offered condolences to those injured in the fire and wished them a full recovery.

Another firefighter suffered serious injuries while trying to tame the blaze, and four experienced heat exhaustion. Two factory employees were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Heavy smoke comes out of a factory in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 16. BUCHEON FIRE STATION

The fire broke out at around 8:38 a.m. Authorities received an emergency call reporting “a fire in the cleanroom on the third floor of the factory” and issued a Level 1 response 19 minutes later. At around 9:09 a.m., they raised it to Level 2 and mobilized personnel and equipment from five to six neighboring fire stations. They brought the main fire under control at around 10:22 a.m., one hour and 44 minutes after it began, and fully extinguished the flames at around 11:06 a.m.

Police, fire authorities and other agencies began jointly inspecting the scene on Saturday.

They plan to closely examine the third floor area where they believe that the fire started and determine how the flames and smoke spread so quickly.

Authorities have also found 180 containers suspected of holding flammable substances at the scene and are working on identifying the material. They will also investigate possible violations of laws governing the handling and storage of hazardous substances.

Kim’s funeral will take place under the auspices of the Gyeonggi provincial government. The Gyeonggi governor will oversee the funeral, and the provincial government will cover the costs and handle the arrangements.

“We decided to hold a provincial government funeral in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family,” a provincial official said.

Kim's funeral hall is located at Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Bucheon, according to the National Fire Agency and the Gyeonggi provincial government. A public memorial altar has also been set up at Sejong Central Park in Sejong.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled for Monday. The public memorial altar will remain open until the ceremony ends.

“We pay our deepest respects to the deceased’s noble dedication and sacrifice and pray that he rests in peace,” the National Fire Agency said.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO, KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]