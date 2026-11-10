Fire hits Gangnam's last shantytown for third time this year

A firefighter inspects the site of a fire at Guryong Village in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 28 in this photo provided by the Gangnam Fire Station. YONHAP

A fire broke out early Wednesday in Guryong Village, a longstanding shantytown in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, marking the third such incident this year.

No casualties have been reported, and authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

The fire started at a house in Zone 8 of the village at around 4:28 a.m., according to fire officials. Authorities deployed 105 personnel and 32 vehicles and brought the flames under control within 14 minutes. The blaze was fully extinguished at around 6:27 a.m., about two hours after it broke out.

Wednesday’s fire was contained far more quickly than last month’s, which forced more than 100 residents to evacuate and burned for nearly 13 hours.

The village also saw a fire on Jan. 19 that was put out after eight hours.

Guryong Village is an unauthorized shantytown — known as panjachon — built in the 1970s and 1980s by people displaced by Gangnam’s development, many of them forced out when their homes were demolished. The village covers about 266,000 square meters (65.7 acres), roughly the size of 37 football fields, and is divided into eight zones. Gangnam has since grown into one of Seoul’s, and the country’s, wealthiest areas.

The village has long been prone to fires. Its densely packed shacks are built from highly flammable materials such as tteoksom (compressed cotton batting used for insulation), plastic sheeting and plywood, and gas cylinders and tangled wiring are scattered throughout. The tight layout also makes it hard for fire trucks to reach the scene.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]