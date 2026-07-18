Fire breaks out at Coupang logistics center in Incheon

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Coupang paid $250,000 to Trump-linked lobbying firm in Q2, says U.S. Senate report
The e-commerce giant paid Ballard Partners $250,000 in the second quarter as it widened U.S. lobbying amid growing friction over its treatment in Korea.
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Teenager killed in fire at temporary structure in Yeoju
A 19-year-old was found dead after a predawn fire destroyed a makeshift plastic shelter in Yeoju where police believe she had been living with two family members.
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A tale of two envoys: Kang Kyung-wha back in Seoul and new U.S. ambassador to arrive soon as key alliance tasks await
As the next U.S. ambassador arrives in Seoul and South Korea's ambassador returns from Washington, disputes over Coupang, tariffs, nuclear talks and a new content law are testing the alliance.
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Seoul court suspends FTC order naming Coupang founder controlling entity
The ruling hands Coupang a win, if a temporary one, freeing Bom Kim from the yearly disclosure duties that fall on a controlling entity and from the criminal liability that noncompliance would carry.