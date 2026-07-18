Fire breaks out at Coupang logistics center in Incheon

A Coupang logistics truck is shown in this undated photo. The image is unrelated to the story. YONHAP

More than 100 firefighters were deployed to a Coupang logistics center in Incheon early Saturday, with no casualties reported so far.

A fire broke out at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon early Saturday, with firefighters working to bring the blaze under control.

According to fire authorities, the fire was reported at 6:54 a.m. at the logistics center in Seongnam-dong, Seohae District, Incheon.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene deployed more than 100 personnel and over 50 pieces of equipment, including pumper fire trucks, to extinguish the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far.

"A detailed investigation into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage will be conducted once firefighting operations are complete," a fire official said.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]