Fire at Ulsan chemical plant forces thousands of S-Oil workers to evacuate

Read more
-
15-year-old claims AI helped crack 300-year-old math puzzle
A ninth grader says AI helped disprove a centuries-old geometry conjecture, though experts say the work requires rigorous review.
-
Roh Soh-yeong forgoes cross-appeal as SK chief takes divorce assets battle to Supreme Court
After appealing the ruling to the Supreme Court in August, Chey Tae-won filed a request to narrow the scope of his appeal and would challenge only the remaining 244 billion won ($182.1 million) of the 944 billion won settlement.
-
Man wearing ankle monitor after attempted murder conviction arrested over Incheon stabbing
A man previously imprisoned for attempted murder allegedly stabbed eight people at an Incheon shopping complex, leaving one woman critically injured.
-
Min Hee-jin referred to prosecutors over claims ILLIT copied NewJeans
Police referred the former ADOR CEO to prosecutors over allegations she spread false claims that ILLIT copied NewJeans.