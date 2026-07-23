Fire at second Incheon Coupang logistics center contained with extinguisher

Ladders attached to fire trucks are seen after firefighting operations at a Coupang logistics center No.32 in Incheon on July 21. The photo is unrelated to fire erupted on July 23. YONHAP

A fire at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Another fire broke out at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon, this time in Jemulpo District.

The blaze was reported at around 6:55 a.m. Thursday at Coupang Logistics Center No. 15 in Hang-dong, according to the Incheon Fire Services.

“A fire had broken out beneath rented equipment in a sixth-floor freezer warehouse and had been put out with a fire extinguisher," a logistics center official reported. Firefighters were dispatched later.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Fire authorities plan to investigate the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire after it is fully extinguished.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]