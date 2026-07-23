Fire at second Incheon Coupang logistics center contained with extinguisher

A fire at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. 

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Ladders attached to fire trucks are seen after firefighting operations at a Coupang logistics center No.32 in Incheon on July 21. The photo is unrelated to fire erupted on July 23.
Ladders attached to fire trucks are seen after firefighting operations at a Coupang logistics center No.32 in Incheon on July 21. The photo is unrelated to fire erupted on July 23.

Another fire broke out at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon, this time in Jemulpo District. 

The blaze was reported at around 6:55 a.m. Thursday at Coupang Logistics Center No. 15 in Hang-dong, according to the Incheon Fire Services. 

“A fire had broken out beneath rented equipment in a sixth-floor freezer warehouse and had been put out with a fire extinguisher," a logistics center official reported. Firefighters were dispatched later.

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No injuries have been reported so far.

Fire authorities plan to investigate the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire after it is fully extinguished.


BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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