Fire at logistics center housing Coupang and other companies forces 950 to evacuate, no injuries

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Rescene, fans raise 90 million won for flood-hit Geoje
Living up to its viral connection with the city, the girl group and its fandom raised 90 million won ($64,700) to help residents recover after record-breaking rains.
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Grief engulfs families after predawn crash kills three sanitation workers
Relatives, colleagues mourn workers who died when their garbage truck collided with a dump truck in Yeongcheon.
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Woman indicted for murder 10 years after death and disposal of 2-day-old daughter
The suspect allegedly left her newborn in a car with the windows down in winter on Jan. 15, 2016, with prosecutors asserting a degree of premeditation.
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Land minister says housing at Yongsan Park will be limited to nonfunctional sites
Land Minister Kim Yun-duk clarified that the government would only construct housing on land in Yongsan Park that no longer serves as green space, such as military apartments and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration site.