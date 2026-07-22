Fire at Coupang logistics center fully extinguished

Firefighters extinguish the remaining hot spots at the site of a fire at a Coupang logistics center in Seo District, Incheon, on July 21. KIM JONG-HO

Firefighters fully put out the massive blaze at a warehouse in Incheon after battling combustible materials and a complex building layout for nearly five days.

A massive fire at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon has been completely extinguished 109 hours after it broke out.

The Incheon Fire Headquarters said it put out the fire at Coupang’s Logistics Center No. 32 in Seoknam-dong, Seo District, at around 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was fully extinguished 109 hours and 40 minutes after the blaze started.

The fire began at around 6:54 a.m. on Saturday on the sixth floor of the logistics center, which has eight aboveground floors and a total floor area of 299,000 square meters (3.2 million square feet), before spreading to the upper floors.

Fire authorities struggled to contain the blaze due to the large amount of combustible materials stored inside the facility and its complex layout. They succeeded in containing the fire at around 8 p.m. on Monday, about 61 hours after it started, and had since been working to extinguish the remaining embers.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



