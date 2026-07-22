Fire at Coupang logistics center fully extinguished

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Third time a charm? After two prior attempts, police once again seek detention warrant for One Hundred chief
Seoul police reapplied for a detention warrant for Cha Ga-won over allegations she defrauded business partners out of 30 billion won.
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Prosecutors reject far-right claims that President Lee Jae Myung spent time at juvenile detention center
An indictment against Morse Tan says prosecutors, after investigating official records, concluded allegations that Lee Jae Myung was sent to juvenile detention as a teenager were false.
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Topik cheating scandals fuel push for independent testing authority as more people take exam
Authorities are tightening anti-cheating measures amid growing demands for an independent body to run the country's official language proficiency assessment.
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Seoul's last shantytown to be redeveloped into 2,120-home complex
First formed in the 1980s during Gangnam District's rapid development, Guryong Village will be turned into new housing by 2031.