Film industry rallies behind cast and crew of 'The Assassin(s)' after protests outside actor's home

The poster for “The Assassin(s)” is seen at a theater in Seoul on Sept. 28. NEWS1

Nineteen industry groups and Korea's culture minister condemned threats against the actors and crew behind the controversial historical drama as the film's team canceled its BIFF appearances for safety reasons.

Korea's film industry is closing ranks behind the cast and crew of “The Assassin(s)” after a row over the film's portrayal of history reached lead actor Yoo Hai-jin's doorstep.

“Discussion of a film must not lead to threats against individuals' daily lives and safety,” a coalition of 19 film industry groups said in a statement Monday.

The 19 groups represent fields from across the industry, including production, directing, cinematography, art direction, movie theaters and film festivals.

“When a work deals with a real historical event, various objections and public debate can arise over its interpretation and portrayal,” the coalition said. “The pain and concerns felt by the bereaved families and by those who remember that era also deserve respect.”

But the coalition drew a firm line between criticism of the film and pressure on the people behind it.

“Criticism of a work and pressure on individuals must be clearly distinguished,” the statement said. “Judging a work is up to audiences and society. No one's daily life and safety should be threatened simply for taking part in a work or voicing an opinion about it.”

The coalition also pledged to stand with fellow filmmakers: “We will stand together so that no individual has to bear threats and pressure alone.”

A moviegoer purchases a ticket for “The Assassin(s)” at a movie theater in Seoul on Sept. 28. Nineteen film industry groups warned on Oct. 5 that the dispute over the film must not turn into threats against individuals. NEWS1

“The Assassin(s),” which opened Sept. 23, centers on the assassination attempt on then-President Park Chung Hee on Aug. 15, 1974, which killed his wife, Yuk Young-soo. The film raises the possibility that higher-ups, including the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, the predecessor of today's National Intelligence Service, were behind the attack.

Politicians including members of the People Power Party (PPP) have accused the film of distorting history by implying that Park's government, rather than North Korea, was behind the attack. The production team has denied that the film names anyone as the mastermind.

Investigators concluded at the time that Mun Se-gwang, a Korean resident of Japan acting on orders from Pyongyang, fired at Park but missed and fatally shot Yuk. Mun was executed in December 1974.

The Park Chung Hee Presidential Foundation and the Yuk Young-soo Memorial Association have called for the film to no longer be shown.

On Sunday, conservative groups rallied outside Yoo's home and demanded that screenings be halted and that the actor star in “right-wing films.”

The PPP said the same day that it would send a letter asking the Singapore International Film Festival to drop “The Assassin(s)” as the opening film of its 37th edition.

A still from the mystery thriller film “The Assassin(s)” HIVE MEDIA CORP

The film's team has canceled the stage greetings and talk programs it had planned for the Busan International Film Festival, which opens Tuesday, citing safety reasons.

“Today, I strongly urged the Korean National Police Agency and other relevant authorities to take measures to ensure the safety of the filmmakers and cast members and strictly enforce the law against illegal acts, including threats and intimidation outside their homes,” Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young wrote on Facebook on Monday. “People are free to judge a film, but threatening the personal safety of creators is destructive to democracy.”

Chae also rejected calls to halt screenings of the film. “If a work involves defamation or other legal issues, those matters should be subject to strict judgment by the courts through civil litigation or criminal proceedings after its release,” Chae said.

Actor Yoo Hai-jin, left, speaks during a press conference for the film “The Assassin(s)” at Megabox Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 8. At right is part of a notice for an outdoor rally outside Yoo's home, posted on social media by Kim Sang-jin, head of a conservative group. YONHAP, SCREEN CAPTURE

Yoo's agency, Vast Entertainment, said Monday it has continued to collect related posts and other materials and warned of a firm response to privacy invasions and threats against the actor. “We will take every possible measure to protect our actor's rights and safety from unlawful acts,” the agency said.

The controversy appears to be helping at the box office. “The Assassin(s)” slipped to No. 2 after the Chuseok holiday but has since reclaimed the top spot amid the debate. It had drawn 2.23 million moviegoers as of Monday, according to the Korean Film Council.





BY NA WON-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



