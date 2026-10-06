Fifty-two inmates remain on death row with an average age approaching 60

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Deepfake crime indictments surge more than threefold in Korea
Korea indicted 273 people for deepfake sex crimes last year, more than triple the previous year's total, while juvenile cases also climbed sharply.
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28 IP addresses behind recent hacking attacks against Korean financial institutions: Watchdog
Korea's financial watchdog identified 28 IP addresses across 12 countries linked to recent attacks on major banks.
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Two-person households to top 30% for first time next year
Households inhabited by two people will exceed 30 percent of Korea’s total next year, with more than 44 percent headed by older adults.
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From phantom treatment to fake billing, improper health insurance claims top 140 billion won since 2021
Dentists’ offices accounted for the largest amount, while cases at traditional Korean medical clinics are also on the rise.