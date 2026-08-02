Fifth Nuri rocket launch delayed to October over satellite thruster tests

The Nuri space rocket takes off from Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla on Nov. 27, 2025. YONHAP

Officials said the launch was pushed back again to replace and verify underperforming nanosatellite thrusters before Korea’s first privately led Nuri mission.

The fifth launch of Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket has been postponed until October due to problems with thrusters on nanosatellites to be carried aboard the vehicle, officials said Sunday.

According to the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) and the KAIST Satellite Technology Research Center, the launch was delayed from its original schedule to allow time to replace and test underperforming thrusters on some nanosatellite payloads.

Thrusters provide the propulsion needed for satellites to adjust or maintain their orbits and are key components for nanosatellites that fly in formation while maintaining fixed intervals.

"There were some areas where the thrusters' performance fell short of expectations," said Kim Jin-hee, director-general of the Satellite Directorate at KASA. "We have completed the necessary improvements to enhance stability."

Kim said operators replaced the thrusters with new ones but need additional time to conduct further testing.

Starting with the fifth launch, private companies will take the lead in the launch process, with a focus on deploying payloads into orbit.

"Recently, as we have adopted mass production methods used by private companies, some areas require additional verification," Kim said. "Although we replaced the components with products from the same manufacturer, further examinations were required."

Citizens cheer as they watch the Nuri space rocket take off from Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla on Nov. 27, 2025. YONHAP

The final launch date will be determined at a launch management committee meeting scheduled for late August, he added.

Due to the Chuseok holiday period in late September, the Nuri launch is expected to take place in October.

The Korean government had initially planned to conduct the fifth Nuri launch in June, but the schedule has been delayed several times.

Korea successfully conducted the fourth launch of its 200-ton Nuri rocket in November last year, placing the main satellite and 12 cube satellites into orbit at an altitude of 600 kilometers (373 miles).





Yonhap