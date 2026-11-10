FDA requires vision-loss warning on Wegovy, Mounjaro, other GLP-1 drugs after optic nerve cases

Boxes containing Wegovy tablets move along a line at the company's facility in Malov, west of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 31. REUTERS/YONHAP

The agency says the widely used diabetes and weight-loss medicines may raise the risk of a rare condition that can cause permanent vision loss.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requiring GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro to warn of a possible link to a rare optic nerve condition that can cause permanent vision loss.

The FDA on Monday ordered drugmakers to add the potential risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (Naion) to the warnings and precautions section of the prescribing information for the whole class. The order covers semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic, as well as tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro and Zepbound, and liraglutide, sold as Saxenda.

Naion occurs when the front of the optic nerve does not get enough blood. Its typical symptom is a sudden, painless drop in vision in one eye or a blind spot in part of the field of view, which some patients first notice on waking. In severe cases, vision loss can be permanent.

The FDA advised patients who develop such symptoms while on the drugs to tell their health care providers immediately and to get a prompt eye exam if the condition is suspected.

The agency reviewed clinical trial and postmarketing data after a 2024 study found the condition was more common among patients prescribed semaglutide. A pooled analysis of 126 randomized trials of GLP-1 drugs found 6.4 suspected cases per 100,000 person-years among patients on the drugs. The rate was 3.8 among those given a placebo or another class of diabetes drug.

The FDA concluded that GLP-1 drugs may raise the risk of the condition, though it has not identified how.

Korea has seen a suspected case. Oh Yu-kyoung, minister of food and drug safety, told the parliamentary audit on government bodies last month that a case involving a Wegovy patient was reported in December 2024.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety finished revising the approved labeling for Wegovy and other semaglutide drugs on Oct. 7. The product information now includes warnings and precautions about the risk.

The injectable obesity treatment Mounjaro YONHAP

An epidemiological study cited in the revised Wegovy labeling observed an association between semaglutide use in adults with type 2 diabetes and roughly double the risk of the condition. By that estimate, treating 10,000 patients with semaglutide for a year would produce about one additional case. The labeling calls for an eye exam when a patient suddenly loses vision and says treatment should stop if the condition is confirmed.

Mounjaro’s labeling in Korea does not yet carry the warning.

“We are aware of the measure taken in the United States,” a ministry official said. “We plan to seek the opinions of experts and others on GLP-1 drugs and review changes to their labeling.”

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy and Ozempic, maintains that a causal link between the drugs and the condition has not been established. Eli Lilly, the maker of Mounjaro and Zepbound, pointed out that the FDA action covers the entire class and said it would review the announcement and respond accordingly.

“FDA’s drug safety communication applies to all medicines with GLP-1 RA activity and does not reference any findings specific to Lilly medicines,” a Lilly spokesperson told Reuters.

A nurse arranges packages of Eppe, Hanmi Pharmaceutical’s homegrown GLP-1 obesity drug, at a hospital in Seoul on Oct. 29, the day it became available by prescription at some medical institutions. NEWS1

Doctors in Korea say patients should weigh the risk rather than shun the drugs.

“We need to let people know that such cases have been reported,” Kim Dae-jung, a professor of endocrinology and metabolism at Ajou University Hospital, said. “But it is not to the point where people should be too afraid to use the drugs.”

Diabetes and severe obesity can take a significant toll on patients, Kim said. They should decide whether to take the drugs after thoroughly discussing the benefits and the risk of side effects with their prescribing doctor.

“Using them for cosmetic purposes in particular calls for some caution,” Kim added.

Kim advised patients whose vision suddenly blurs during treatment to see an eye doctor immediately, hold off on the next injection and discuss with their prescribing doctor whether to continue.

“People who already have retinal problems need to be prescribed the drugs with care, such as by checking their medical history thoroughly beforehand,” Oh Seung-won, a professor of family medicine at Seoul National University Hospital Healthcare System Gangnam Center, said. “If vision changes such as a sudden drop in sight in one eye appear while using the drugs, patients should consult a doctor immediately to check for other problems.”





BY RHEE ESTHER, CHAE HYE-SEON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]