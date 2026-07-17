Father who suffocated baby loses appeal, court upholds seven-year sentence

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Presumed body of man swept away in torrent found
Officials recovered a body believed to be that of a 76-year-old man swept away in Yeongju after an eight-day search involving helicopters, drones and hundreds of personnel.
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Korea weighs social media curbs, possible ban for minors 14 and under
The Korea Media and Communications Commission is reviewing phased restrictions on social media accounts for children under 14 and tighter platform design limits for teens.
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Special counsel postpones ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee's questioning due to health concerns
The investigation centers on the claim that an interior design company without a general contractor's license won the contract for the presidential residence's relocation through its close ties to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
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Police seek detention warrant for ‘Ol-d’Arc,’ lone woman who blocked entry to Olympic Park
Police requested a detention warrant for the internet-infamous woman accused of blocking officials from entering an Olympic Park vote-counting venue during a protest over ballot paper shortages.