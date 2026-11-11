Father arrested in killing of teen linked to son's sex crime case

Police tape cordons off the entrances to an accommodation on Nov. 11, where a man allegedly killed a teenage girl. KWAK JOO-YOUNG

Police say the man allegedly killed a teenage girl after she refused to settle a sex crime case involving his son.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a teenage girl who was the victim of a sex crime allegedly committed by his son.

Seoul Seongbuk Police Station made an emergency arrest of the man on suspicion of murder at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Jeongneung-dong, Seongbuk District, northern Seoul.

The girl was identified as the victim in a sex crime case involving the man's son.

The victim's parents filed a criminal complaint against the suspect's son on sex crime charges with Seoul Nowon Police Station in January, police said. The precinct found grounds to suspect a crime had been committed and referred the son to the Prosecution Service without detention in March.

The son is also being held at the Seoul Nambu Detention Center in connection with a separate crime he allegedly committed earlier this year.

The father reportedly demanded that the victim reach a settlement in his son's case and allegedly killed her after she refused. The suspect's family and the victim's family were reportedly close and had maintained regular contact. The father was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crime.

The incident was reported at around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday by a third party in Incheon, another city far from the crime scene. The victim was found at an accommodation listed on the short-term rental platform Airbnb, rather than at her home or a victim protection facility.

Police plan to seek a detention warrant for the suspect after investigating the exact motive and circumstances surrounding the killing.





BY KWAK JOO-YOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]