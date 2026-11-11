Father arrested in killing of teen linked to son's sex crime case

Police say the man allegedly killed a teenage girl after she refused to settle a sex crime case involving his son.

News Team
Published
11월 11일 오전 1시40분쯤 서울 성북구 정릉동에서 50대 남성이 10대 여성을 살해한 사건 현장에 폴리스 라인이 쳐져 있는 모습. 곽주영 기자
Police tape cordons off the entrances to an accommodation on Nov. 11, where a man allegedly killed a teenage girl.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a teenage girl who was the victim of a sex crime allegedly committed by his son. 

Seoul Seongbuk Police Station made an emergency arrest of the man on suspicion of murder at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Jeongneung-dong, Seongbuk District, northern Seoul.

The girl was identified as the victim in a sex crime case involving the man's son.

Related Article

The victim's parents filed a criminal complaint against the suspect's son on sex crime charges with Seoul Nowon Police Station in January, police said. The precinct found grounds to suspect a crime had been committed and referred the son to the Prosecution Service without detention in March.

The son is also being held at the Seoul Nambu Detention Center in connection with a separate crime he allegedly committed earlier this year.

The father reportedly demanded that the victim reach a settlement in his son's case and allegedly killed her after she refused. The suspect's family and the victim's family were reportedly close and had maintained regular contact. The father was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crime.

The incident was reported at around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday by a third party in Incheon, another city far from the crime scene. The victim was found at an accommodation listed on the short-term rental platform Airbnb, rather than at her home or a victim protection facility.

Police plan to seek a detention warrant for the suspect after investigating the exact motive and circumstances surrounding the killing.


BY KWAK JOO-YOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

social affairs crime seoul murder korea

Read more

See more articles