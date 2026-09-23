Fantastic colors of fall coming with foliage to peak by late October

By tree species, ginkgo trees are expected to peak on Oct. 30, and maples and oaks a day later.
Peak foliage is forecast for Oct. 20 at Mount Seorak in Gangwon; Oct. 28 at Mount Songni, which straddles North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang; Nov. 4 at Mount Naejang in the Jeolla region; and Nov. 6 at Mount Halla on Jeju Island.
This year’s peak is expected to arrive about 0.8 days later than the average over the past five years.
The Korea Forest Service and the Korea National Arboretum have collected long-term data on seasonal changes in plants since 2009 in cooperation with public arboretums across the country. The National Institute of Forest Science collects weather data from forested areas through a network of mountain weather stations.
The Korea Forest Service plans to improve forecast accuracy by combining that data with broader forest observations from an agricultural and forestry satellite launched this year.
“Fall foliage is one of the seasonal changes that people can most readily experience in their daily lives,” said Park Young-hwan, director of the Forest Environment Conservation Division at the Korea Forest Service. “We will provide reliable forecasts using plant data collected over many years.”
Private weather company Kweather expects the first fall foliage at Mount Seorak around Wednesday based on the point when 20 percent of the leaves have changed color from the mountain summit downward.
The timing of autumn foliage depends largely on temperatures from early September onward, with cooler weather generally bringing an earlier start.
“Late September will likely be somewhat warmer than usual under the influence of high pressure,” a Kweather representative said. “Last year’s summer heat lingered well into the fall, but we expect the leaves to turn a little earlier this year.”
BY SHIN JIN-HO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.