The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps unit office in Mapo District, western Seoul, is seen in a file photo. YONHAP

A relative of the late Lee Jin-woo appeared before Seoul police as investigators seek evidence in allegations that he used AI to cheat.

A family member of the late top scorer of this year's law school entrance exam appeared before police Monday as investigators step up a probe into allegations that he cheated on the test.

The late Lee Jin-woo, a 32-year-old dental student, was found dead Thursday after facing suspicions of cheating by using AI to earn a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET).

Despite his death, police have pressed ahead with the investigation on suspicion of fraud and other charges, after a group of lawyers earlier filed a police complaint.

Earlier in the day, a family member of Lee appeared before the financial crime unit under the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Police were expected to ask Lee's family member for cooperation in turning over evidence, such as his mobile phone.

Lee's academic achievements came under widespread scrutiny following the recent admission by the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam that he had cheated with the help of AI.

The scandal has rocked the country, prompting authorities to strengthen anticheating measures for the annual college entrance exam last week.

Lee had previously disclosed receiving low grades on the 2013 and 2018 college entrance exams but later attributed his dramatic academic improvement to a "cognitive shift" after losing his smartphone during a three-week trip across the country, which forced him to live in an analog environment.





Yonhap