Family of four found dead at Uijeongbu apartment

A police vehicle is seen outside an apartment complex. This photo is unrelated to the story. YONHAP

Police are investigating the deaths of two parents, who appear to have fallen from the building, and their two children who were found dead inside the home.

Two parents and their two teenage children were found dead on Friday at an apartment in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, according to police and fire services.

“It appears that someone has fallen,” emergency responders were told in a report at 12:55 p.m. The site in question was an apartment building in Yonghyeon-dong, Uijeongbu.

A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were found after the fall and taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics. They were later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the pair as a married couple who lived in the apartment.

Police and fire officials discovered the couple's two children, aged 12 and 8, dead inside the home during a home search.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including whether a suicide note was left at the scene.

Authorities also plan to request autopsies from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause and surrounding circumstances.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

BY CHOI MO-RAN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]