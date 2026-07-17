Family of four found dead at Uijeongbu apartment

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Foreign Ministry revokes job offer to ex-prosecutor general's daughter after hiring controversy
The ministry canceled the hiring of Shim Woo-jung’s daughter to a permanent position after finding she did not meet the posted qualifications amid allegations of preferential treatment.
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Man gets 15-year prison sentence for beating father with dementia to death
Korea’s top court upheld a lower court ruling for a man convicted of fatally beating his father, who had dementia, after a dispute at home.
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Korea-born Siberian tiger Sarang travels to the U.S. to sustain species
Seoul Grand Park sent the Siberian tiger to the Columbus Zoo under a global breeding program to help preserve the endangered species’ genetic diversity.
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Father who suffocated baby loses appeal, court upholds seven-year sentence
An appellate court upheld a seven-year prison term for a father convicted of abusing his 10-month-old son, who died after clothing was forced into his mouth.