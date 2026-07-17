Family of four found dead at Uijeongbu apartment

Police are investigating the deaths of two parents, who appear to have fallen from the building, and their two children who were found dead inside the home.

News Team
Published
A police vehicle is seen in an apartment complex. This photo is unrelated to the story.
A police vehicle is seen outside an apartment complex. This photo is unrelated to the story.

Two parents and their two teenage children were found dead on Friday at an apartment in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, according to police and fire services.

“It appears that someone has fallen,” emergency responders were told in a report at 12:55 p.m. The site in question was an apartment building in Yonghyeon-dong, Uijeongbu.

A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were found after the fall and taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics. They were later pronounced dead.

Related Article

Investigators identified the pair as a married couple who lived in the apartment.

Police and fire officials discovered the couple's two children, aged 12 and 8, dead inside the home during a home search.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including whether a suicide note was left at the scene.

Authorities also plan to request autopsies from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause and surrounding circumstances.


If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

BY CHOI MO-RAN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

social affairs uijeongbu korea

Read more

See more articles