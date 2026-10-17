Family of firefighter who died in factory fire calls for investigation into incident, alleges mismanagement 

Firefighter Kim Jin-seok, who died after battling a factory fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, left, and a page from a notebook on which his family documented the rescue operation and their questions about the incident YONHAP

Kim Jin-seok's family has raised the possibility that his respiratory protection equipment failed and claims that "the tragedy ultimately resulted from the command's misjudgment and the absence of an on-site control system."

The bereaved family of the firefighter who died after battling a factory fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, has called for a thorough investigation into his death, claiming that there were failures involving on-site command and his rescue operation.

Cries of grief filled the mourning room for fire lieutenant Kim Jin-seok at Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Bucheon on Saturday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Firefighter Kim Jin-seok, who died after battling a factory fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi YONHAP

Kim, who worked as a firefighter for 11 years, is survived by his wife, an assistant teacher at a children’s daycare center, and a daughter who is set to start elementary school next year.

His family said that he was scheduled to finish his 24-hour shift at 9 a.m. on Friday but was dispatched after reports of a fire at a metal injection molding and printing factory came in at around 8:38 a.m.

Kim and three other firefighters were the first unit to arrive and entered the building’s third floor. But as the flames quickly spread, Kim and a colleague became trapped.

Authorities rescued his colleague but did not reach Kim, who was about five meters (16.4 feet) farther inside, until 27 minutes later. By that point, he was reportedly already unresponsive.

His family has raised the possibility that Kim’s respiratory protection equipment failed.

“We were told that his respirator had come off by the time that he was found. When we asked the authorities [how this was possible], they said, ‘[The equipment] has a triple-locking mechanism, so it normally would not come off, but it appears to have melted in the heat,’” Kim’s sister-in-law said tearfully. “He was left breathing in toxic fumes throughout the delay in his rescue.”

Kim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Medical staff reportedly told the family that he might not regain consciousness. He died at around 12:55 a.m. on Saturday.

His family has also claimed that Kim was sent into the factory before the scene was adequately assessed.

A page from a notebook on which the family of firefighter Kim Jin-seok, who died after battling a factory fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, documented the rescue operation and their questions about the incident YONHAP

His father-in-law shared a notebook, on which the family documented Kim’s rescue operation and their questions about the incident.

“I don’t understand why they sent a firefighter who was about to finish his shift into a death trap without even conducting a basic assessment of the situation,” he said, noting that “all the factory workers had already evacuated, so there was no need to rescue anyone else.”

“If conditions were dangerous, they should have immediately ordered [firefighters] to withdraw or deployed additional personnel,” he continued. “This tragedy ultimately resulted from the command’s misjudgment and the absence of an on-site control system.

“The country always emphasizes the ‘golden hour’ for saving lives, but my son-in-law missed that window because his rescue was delayed. The safety system must be overhauled to ensure that such needless sacrifices never happen again.”

Kim’s funeral hall is located at the Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Bucheon, according to the National Fire Agency and the Gyeonggi provincial government.

A public memorial altar has also been set up at Sejong Central Park. His funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, and the altar will remain at the park until the ceremony ends.

The National Fire Agency posthumously promoted Kim from fire sergeant to lieutenant, one rank higher, and plans to pursue a posthumous Order of Service Merit and a burial at the national cemetery on his behalf.

“We pay our deepest respects to the deceased’s noble dedication and sacrifice and pray that he rests in peace,” the agency said.

The fire broke out at a metal injection molding and printing factory in Nae-dong, Ojeong District, Bucheon, at around 8:38 a.m. on Friday. Authorities fully extinguished the blaze at around 11:06 a.m., about two hours and 28 minutes later.

Police, fire authorities and other agencies jointly inspect the site of a factory fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 17. The fire that broke out at the factory on Oct. 16 killed one firefighter and injured seven other people. YONHAP

The fire left eight people dead or injured, including Kim. Another firefighter suffered serious injuries, and four others experienced heat exhaustion. Two factory employees were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation.

Police, fire authorities and other agencies are jointly inspecting the scene as of Saturday.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]