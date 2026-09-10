Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in faces probe over office funds diversion and husband's salary

Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in answers reporters' questions at the Korea Youth Work Agency in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Sept. 2. KIM JONG-HO

A complaint by a Seoul city councillor claims that the lawmaker paid her own party 300 million won ($224,000) in dues that were partially used to cover her husband’s salary.

Police have launched an investigation into allegations that Yong Hye-in, the embattled nominee for minister of gender equality and family, illegally diverted funds from her parliamentary office to her party to pay her husband's salary.

The Yeongdeungpo Police Station in western Seoul questioned former Seoul Metropolitan Council member Lee Jong-bae on Thursday after he filed a complaint against Yong for alleged violations of the Political Funds Act.

It was the first time police questioned anyone involved in the allegations.

The investigation centers on allegations that Yong paid some 300 million won ($224,000) in political funds to the Basic Income Party as special party dues after appointing her husband to a paid position with the party, with part of that money allegedly covering his salary.

Lee claims the flow of money between Yong’s special party dues and the salary paid to her husband, Park Ki-hong, raises suspicions of illegal political fund transactions.

Lee has also asked police to investigate allegations that government subsidies were used to pay rent for the office of the party’s policy research center and to repay 30 million won that the lawmaker had lent to the Basic Income Party.

“This is a serious matter involving taxpayers’ money,” Lee said in a statement on Thursday as he called on Yong to withdraw her ministerial nomination and resign from the National Assembly.

Yong rejected the allegation and called out the media for reporting "absurd allegations as if they had any substance" during a press conference held on the same day.

Lee Jong-bae, a former member of the Seoul city council, walks into Yeongdeungpo Police Station in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 10. NEWS1

Lee also criticized her response.

“When allegations are raised, she should explain them, but instead she refuses to do so and blames the media,” Lee told reporters before his questioning. “This is a typical attempt to mislead public opinion.”

Police plan to examine the circumstances behind Lee’s complaint and the details of his allegations. Investigators will also review records of Yong’s political expenses and expenditures to determine what happened.

Yong also faces a separate police complaint.

A conservative civic group filed a complaint against Yong on Sept. 2, accusing her of abuse of authority and violating the Public Official Election Act.

The group claims Yong violated Korea Airports Corporation regulations in March 2023 when she and her family used a VIP room at Gimpo International Airport before a trip to Jeju. The regulations allow the room to be used only while carrying out official duties, according to the group.

Yong Hye-in, the nominee for the new gender equality and family minister, arrives at her temporary office in Seoul on Sept. 4. YONHAP

The group also alleges that Yong may have violated election law in May ahead of the June 3 local elections. It claims she filmed a video outside the campaign office of Park Eun-young, a Basic Income Party candidate in Gwangsan District, Gwangju, while wearing clothing bearing the party’s name and posted the footage on social media.

Under Korea's election law, anyone other than a candidate is prohibited from wearing clothing bearing the name of a political party from 120 days before an election through Election Day.

The Yeongdeungpo Police Station is scheduled to question a representative of the civic group as the complainant on Friday.

The successive rounds of questioning mark the start of a broader police examination of the allegations surrounding Yong’s use of political funds.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]