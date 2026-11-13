Family alleges former partner’s role in Seoul teen murder case

A memorial altar for the 15-year-old victim of a murder case is set up at a funeral hall in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Nov. 12. KWAK JOO-YOUNG

The family of a slain 15-year-old says the murder suspect’s former partner may have directed or encouraged the crime, allegations police are investigating.

The family of a 15-year-old girl killed in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, has alleged that a 26-year-old woman who had been a domestic partner of the man accused of the killing played a key role in the crime.

The Seongbuk Police Station arrested without a warrant the murder suspect, a man in his 50s, at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Seongbuk District. The Seoul Northern District Prosecution Service requested an arrest warrant for him later that day.

Police attempted to question the suspect once after his arrest on Wednesday and again on the morning of Thursday, but he refused to give a statement both times. Investigators plan to bring in a criminal profiler in an effort to obtain testimony.

Family alleges former partner was behind killing

The victim’s family had previously filed a police complaint accusing the suspect’s 20-year-old son of committing a sex crime against the girl. That initially led to speculation that the suspect may have killed her out of resentment over the complaint against his son.

The victim’s family, however, offered a different account when speaking to reporters at the victim’s funeral hall in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Thursday.

The family alleged that the killing was connected to the suspect’s former domestic partner, identified only by the surname Kim.

The family described the relationship between the victim and the suspect’s son, how the girl first met Kim, what they allege was Kim’s psychological manipulation of the two young people and the victim’s family’s efforts to cut off contact between the girl and Kim.

The victim began dating the suspect’s son in early 2025, according to the family. The son met the girl’s parents several times and became close to the girl’s family. The family said the girl cared deeply for him and that they had supported the relationship.

The family said the girl first met Kim around January of this year. The suspect’s son had been moving between motels and other temporary accommodations because of conflict with his family, and the girl later ran away from home with him. The two then went to see Kim, according to the family.

Police tape cordons off the entrances to an accommodation on Nov. 11, where a man allegedly killed a teenage girl. KWAK JOO-YOUNG

Family alleges Kim manipulated girl into prostitution

The family alleged that Kim psychologically manipulated the girl from the time they met until the killing.

They claimed Kim repeatedly pressured the girl to run away from home and coerced her to steal money and valuables or even engage in prostitution. The family also alleged that Kim used the girl’s relationship with the suspect’s son to threaten her.

The family further claimed that Kim encouraged the girl to report her own parents for child abuse in an effort to sever the girl’s ties with them. All of the child abuse cases reported by the girl were ultimately closed without charges, according to the family.

The family said they first became aware of what they believed was Kim’s manipulation in June.

They said they persuaded the girl several times to report Kim to police, but alleged that Kim repeatedly approached the girl to persuade her to change her statements.

The family said they recently found evidence on their daughter’s phone that they believed supported their allegations against Kim. After persuading the girl again to cooperate, the investigation began moving forward, according to the family.

The girl then suddenly disappeared, the family said. They later learned that the daughter had been killed by the suspect – a man the family didn’t even know about.

The family claims that Kim may have directed or encouraged the suspect to commit the killing.

The family alleges that Kim also directed the suspect’s son to commit crimes.

The son was accused of arranging paid dates through an app, then stealing cash and checks while the other person was in a motel bathroom on three occasions in May and June.

The Seoul Western District Court sentenced him on Oct. 15 to six months in prison, suspended for two years, on theft charges.

The family claims Kim was behind those crimes as well. The police are currently investigating Kim and her current boyfriend, a man in his 30s, as a witness.

Police tapes are attached to the entrances to an accommodation on Nov. 11, where a man allegedly killed a teenage girl. KWAK JOO-YOUNG

Family says sex-crime complaint was meant to sever ties

The family had previously reported the suspect’s adult son for statutory rape because he had sexual relations with their 15-year-old daughter. Korea’s age of consent is 16.

The family said they filed the statutory rape complaint as part of an effort to separate the girl from Kim – not to punish the daughter’s boyfriend.

The family also claimed they actually supported the girl’s relationship with the son and later asked police not to punish the daughter’s boyfriend.

The family also denied reports that the son’s father, who is now accused of killing the girl, had tried to negotiate a settlement in the sex-crime case.

The Korean national flag, left, and the Korean National Police Agency flag flutter in front of the agency’s headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. NEWS1

Family says requests for protection were rejected

The family also criticized the police response. The family said they repeatedly asked police for restraining and no-contact orders to keep Kim away from the girl, but the requests were rejected at least four times because there was no confirmed criminal offense by Kim that would justify such measures.

The family said they also filed several missing-person reports earlier this year after losing contact with the girl when Kim allegedly encouraged her to start stealing.

They said police never told them about protective measures such as a police-issued smartwatch for personal protection and police monitoring.

The family said they filed a criminal complaint against Kim and took other steps to separate the girl from Kim’s alleged manipulation. As part of those efforts, the girl was held at a juvenile assessment and detention center from September through Nov. 3, where minors referred by a juvenile court are temporarily housed and evaluated before the court decides what protective measures to take. Despite those efforts, the family said they were unable to prevent the killing.





BY CHOI HYE-RI, KWAK JOO-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]