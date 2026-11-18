AI hallucinations and fabricated citations are prompting paper retractions at Korean universities and journals worldwide, raising concerns about academic research integrity.

Universities and research institutions worldwide are pulling down academic papers after discovering fabricated sources and false citations produced by AI, and Korea is no exception.

The problem extends from universities and state-funded research institutions to leading academic journals overseas and those listed in the Korea Citation Index (KCI).

At stake is the credibility of scholarly research itself, as AI hallucinations — instances in which the technology invents information out of thin air — increasingly blur the line between fact and fiction.

Scientific Reports retracted a paper on fake news detection this year after publishing the work of researchers from Kangwon National University and Sejong University in December 2025, according to information from the scientific community as of Tuesday. The journal cited unusual wording throughout the paper and numerous references that were either irrelevant or incorrectly cited as reasons for the retraction.

Inaccurate wording, fabricated references and citations that fail to support the claims they accompany are among the most common pitfalls of AI-assisted writing.

A study on organic carbon in the Geum and Seomjin rivers by researchers from Hanyang University's Erica Campus and the Korea Polar Research Institute was also retracted from the international journal Heliyon in November last year after a post-publication review uncovered irrelevant references.

Eleven references in a paper by researchers at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information turned out to be entirely made up by AI. The researchers voluntarily withdrew the study, which explored a generative AI agent with the persona of a biotechnology specialist, shortly after its publication in Technological Forecasting and Social Change.

Cho Kyung-hyun, a leading AI researcher and professor at New York University, also publicly apologized after a paper he co-authored that had been accepted at the prestigious AI conference NeurIPS late last year was found to contain fabricated references generated by AI.

A generative AI-created illustration depicts people entering and exiting a giant computer chip marked “AI." CHAT GPT

Since 2023, researchers at Korean institutions have had 205 papers retracted for issues involving AI-generated material and another 316 for citation or sourcing problems, according to data compiled by Retraction Watch.

Academic journals abroad are seeing a sharp rise in bogus citations.

One in every 277 papers indexed in PubMed, a database of medical and life sciences research, contained fabricated references during the first seven weeks of this year, according to a Columbia University study published in The Lancet in May.

That marks a roughly tenfold increase from 2023, when just one in 2,828 papers contained fabricated references.

The Columbia University team reached a similar conclusion in a separate study published Nov. 3 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed journal of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.

Fake references appeared in one out of every 435 papers in the first three months of this year, up from one in 1,600 in 2023, according to a review of 21.6 million citations in 500,000 scientific, engineering and computer science papers.

The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone in front of an image generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model on Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. AP/YONHAP

Inaccurate references suspected of being AI-generated have also surfaced in KCI-indexed academic journals.

A government-funded study on China's space industry was retracted after errors were found in 17 of its roughly 40 references, according to the office of Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Ju-hee. The paper had appeared in a KCI-indexed journal last year. The paper's references also included sources with little relevance to the research, such as a Chinese government policy document on eye health. The researcher also received a three-year ban on journal publications.

The retraction was the first confirmed case of AI-assisted research misconduct involving a foundation-funded paper published in a KCI-indexed journal, according to the National Research Foundation of Korea.

The Korean Council of Science Editors echoed those concerns and noted that fabricated information and inaccurate data caused by AI hallucinations pose a serious challenge in academia.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]