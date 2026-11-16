Extra trains, emergency rides: Korea gears up for college admissions test day

Traffic police attach notices to motorcycles indicating that the vehicles are emergency transport vehicles for students taking the College Scholastic Ability Test in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 11, 2025. NEWS1

Across the countries, work will start later and public and civilian volunteers will coordinate to ensure that students can arrive on time.

From extra subway trains to emergency rides for late-running students, local governments across Korea are pulling out all the stops to get examinees to their test sites on time for Thursday's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

A total of 113,454 students are expected to take the exam at 228 test sites across the capital this year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday. Students must arrive at their designated test sites between 6:30 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. on exam day, and the start of the workday for city and district government offices and other public institutions will be delayed by one hour to 10 a.m. to ease traffic congestion.

Seoul will run 27 additional subway train services, primarily between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The city will also have 15 trains on standby in case of unexpected disruptions, such as mechanical failures.

City and neighborhood buses will operate at their shortest scheduled intervals between 6 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. and again between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate students traveling to and from the exam.

The Daegu Transportation Corporation will quadruple service on subway Lines 1, 2 and 3 during the morning exam commute. Train intervals will be shortened to five to six minutes.

Seoul will deploy 614 free emergency transport vehicles for students at risk of arriving late. The vehicles will wait near subway stations, bus stops and major intersections close to test sites to take students directly to their exam locations.

Around 2,100 public officials and civilian volunteers will work along with police to guide students and manage traffic in the city. Students with disabilities registered with Seoul's accessible call taxi service will receive priority dispatch for the taxis on the exam day.

People get off a subway train that arrived at Gwanghwamun Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 5, 2024. NEWS1

In Daegu, vehicles carrying CSAT examinees between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Thursday will be exempt from fines for using bus-only lanes. Drivers who receive a fine will need to submit supporting documents, such as an exam admission ticket, to qualify for the exemption.

In Jeonnam-Gwangju, 462 personnel from 18 agencies and organizations, including government offices, police, volunteer driver associations and the Gwangju Transportation Corporation, will help manage traffic around test sites and provide emergency transportation for students.

In Seoul, inspections and construction work that could generate noise near test sites will be temporarily suspended. Bus and taxi associations have also been asked to avoid unnecessary honking, sudden acceleration and abrupt braking.

Authorities will step up enforcement against illegal parking and stopping near schools and subway stations within a 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) radius of test sites. Vehicles other than public transportation will be prohibited from entering or exiting roads within 200 meters (656 feet) of test sites, where parking will also be banned.

"We will provide transportation support so students can fully concentrate on their exams," said Yeo Jang-kwon, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's transportation office. "We also ask residents to cooperate by adjusting their commuting hours and using public transportation."





BY HAN EUN-HWA, LEE EUN-JI, HWANG HEE-GYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]