Kim Dae-ki, former chief of staff to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives for a hearing on his arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 22. Kim received a suspended prison term on Nov. 27 over the illegal diversion of state funds for the 2022 relocation of the presidential residence. JOINT PRESS CORPS

A former presidential chief of staff received a suspended prison term for illegally diverting funds for the Yongsan residence renovation.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday sentenced a former senior aide to former President Yoon Suk Yeol to a suspended prison term over irregularities in the 2022 relocation of the presidential residence.

The court handed down a two-year prison sentence, suspended for three years, for former presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki after finding him guilty of abusing his power in connection with the case.

The court also sentenced former presidential secretary for general affairs Yoon Jae-soon and former presidential secretary for administrative affairs Kim Oh-jin to one-year prison terms, both suspended for two years.

The officials were indicted on charges of illegally diverting 2.1 billion won ($1.6 million) from the state budget to pay an interior design company for the renovation of the presidential residence following its relocation from the Blue House to the central Seoul district of Yongsan.

The court, however, acquitted former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, who had also been indicted in the case, noting that his involvement was not proven.

The presidential residence's move took place as part of Yoon's campaign pledge to relocate the presidential office. Incumbent President Lee Jae Myung has since moved the office back to the Blue House. Officials have said the president and his wife are expected to move their official residence back to the Blue House before the year's end.

Yonhap