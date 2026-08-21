Ex-President Moon to visit Mongolia next week for UN desertification conference

Former President Moon Jae-in, right, and Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok take photo together at Moon's private residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang on Aug. 19. YONHAP

Former President Moon Jae-in will make his second overseas trip since leaving office to speak at a UN desertification conference in Ulaanbaatar.

Former President Moon Jae-in will travel to Mongolia next week to attend an international conference under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulaanbaatar, his office said Thursday.

Moon will depart for Mongolia on Sunday for a nine-day trip that will include a speech at the opening of the 17th session of the UNCCD Conference of the Parties on Monday, according to his office.

He will deliver a keynote speech at a high-level roundtable for the Peace Forest Initiative next Wednesday. The initiative is a platform for global cooperation, launched in 2019 jointly by the Korean government and the UNCCD.

The upcoming visit marks Moon's second official overseas trip since leaving office in 2022 and comes at the invitation of the UNCCD and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.





Yonhap