Ex-President Moon to visit Mongolia next week for UN desertification conference

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Bessent urges U.S. allies to join economic pressure campaign on Iran
The U.S. Treasury secretary says Washington will pursue unprecedented sanctions enforcement against those doing business with Iran.
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River of dreams? A rainy, game-filled all-nighter on the banks of the Han
Thousands braved the heat, humidity and rain at Seoul's overnight Han River festival to watch dramas, play games and eat ramyeon.
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'Shopping deserts' leave older, rural Koreans struggling to buy groceries and daily essentials
As local stores disappear and populations age, many residents outside Seoul face long trips for even basic necessities.
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Industry minister says 'meaningful progress' achieved in talks with U.S.
Seoul and Washington made meaningful progress on a strategic energy investment project, with a final agreement expected next month.