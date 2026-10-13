Explosions near Ganghwa tied to North's coastal fortification work: JCS

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North Korea opens new defense museum featuring ICBMs, other advanced weaponry
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the opening ceremony for the museum, during which he praised it as a "revolutionary treasure" and emphasized the party's duty to build the defense industry into the most powerful in the world.
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North Korea, Russia deepen disaster response ties through 2029
North Korea and Russia signed an agreement to expand disaster management cooperation from 2027 to 2029, covering exchanges, specialist training and technical collaboration.
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Seoul, Washington and Tokyo coordinate on North's missile launches
Senior officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan shared information and discussed responses after North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles.
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Trump says he may meet Kim Jong-un during Asia trip next month
U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on Nov. 18 and 19. He has said several times that he wants to meet Kim Jong-un before the end of the year.