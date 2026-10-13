Explosions near Ganghwa tied to North's coastal fortification work: JCS

North Korean soldiers work on the construction of a tactical road and fences near the border in Kaepung County, Hwanghae Province, North Korea, as seen from Ganghwa Island in Incheon on Oct. 12. YONHAP

South Korea's military says repeated explosions heard near Ganghwa Island are likely linked to North Korea reinforcing coastal security facilities near the Han River estuary.

The South Korean military said Tuesday that a series of explosions heard in North Korean territory north of Ganghwa Island in Incheon are believed to be linked to efforts by North Korean troops to reinforce coastal security facilities.

“Explosions have been heard repeatedly along the North Korean coast north of the neutral waters at the mouth of the Han River, near Ganghwa Island,” Jang Do-young, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a regular press briefing.

“We believe the North Korean military is reinforcing its coastal security facilities, and we are closely monitoring related developments.”

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported Monday that North Korea had been spotted carrying out blasting operations believed to be part of fortification work near Kaesong, north of Ganghwa Island.

“The blasting work seems to be gradually moving from east to west,” a Ganghwa Island resident in told NHK. “The explosions are extremely loud because they're so close. I've lived here for more than 60 years, but I've never experienced anything like this before.”





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



