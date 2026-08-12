Exploitative porn sites funneled users into $3.3 billion illegal gambling operation, police say 

Two Korean suspects were sent to prosecutors after investigators shut down 10 websites and traced 4.7 trillion won ($3.3 billion) in wagers.

Two Korean nationals accused of running some of the country’s largest websites distributing sexually exploitative content — and in the process, funneling users to their own gambling websites — were referred to prosecutors in detention on Tuesday.

Approximately 4.7 trillion won ($3.3 billion) was wagered through users drawn in by the sites.

The site’s operator and its developer were charged with violations of the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sex Offenses and operating illegal gambling establishments, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday.

The two suspects allegedly operated gambling sites from the Philippines from August 2019 through August this year, as well as some of Korea's largest websites distributing sexually exploitative content.

The organization reportedly operated a business structure that directly linked illegal pornography sites with gambling platforms.

Websites containing sexually exploitative materials typically generate revenue by distributing illegally filmed sexual content and displaying advertisements for gambling sites.

This organization, however, allegedly built its own gambling-site business called “AGA Global,” which provided services including website development and server management.

The operation was divided into separate units handling pornography and gambling, with the two working together to funnel users toward the gambling operation, according to police.

The organization’s illegal video websites had approximately 2.85 million registered accounts and contained some 116,000 videos, police said.

Promotional banners for illegal online gambling websites SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY

The group allegedly used the websites containing sexually exploitative materials to recruit users to 18 gambling websites that it operated directly or indirectly.

The recruited users placed approximately 4.7 trillion won in bets over five years, while the organization allegedly obtained around 47.6 billion won in criminal proceeds.

Police said they identified the two suspects through international cooperation and assistance from related companies.

The website operator was booked on Aug. 2 inside an airplane at Incheon International Airport, and the developer was apprehended at their residence.

The developer, who reportedly holds a doctorate in computer engineering, allegedly applied web server security technology to evade detection by law enforcement.

A Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency official briefs reporters on the transfer of suspects involved in the operation of illegal pornography and gambling websites to prosecutors at the agency’s headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 12. YONHAP

Police obtained databases from 10 illegal websites operated by the suspects and shut them down on Aug. 4.

Investigators are also working with overseas authorities to track other suspected members of the gambling operation. They include the organization’s suspected ringleader and a suspected manager, both of whom remain overseas.

“We will do our utmost to eradicate illegal websites through close cooperation with relevant agencies,” a police official said. “We plan to announce a proposal later this month to establish an interagency body with the Korea Media and Communications Commission and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to protect victims of digital sex crimes.”





BY HAN CHAN-WOO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]