Expired armor, exposed officers: Police sent into field with failing vests

Korean police officers are being deployed with body armor beyond its service life, with two of three tested vests failing ballistic performance standards.

News Team
Published
'인천 사제총기 사건' 피의자 자택 수색하는 경찰 (서울=연합뉴스) 지난 21일 인천 송도국제도시 아파트에서 60대 남성이 아들을 사제총기로 살해한 뒤 체포됐다. 경찰이 21일 집에 폭발물을 설치했다는 피의자 진술을 토대로 서울 도봉구 피의자 자택을 수색하고 있다. 2025.7.23 [서울소방재난본부 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2025-07-23 21:30:31/
Police officers and a firefighter enter a suspect’s home during a search linked to an Incheon homemade-gun case in Incheon, on July 23, 2025.

Police officers are being sent into the field wearing body armor that is past its service life — and some of it has already failed performance tests.

Police purchased 11,500 bullet- and stab-resistant vests in 2016 and another 11,500 in 2017, based on data the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) submitted to Rep. Kang Myoung-gu of the main opposition People Power Party.

The two batches — with a 10-year service life — are now reaching the point when they should be replaced. But replacing them may not be easy. 

Related Article

The 2016 batch was replaced after a homemade-gun shooting in Songdo, Incheon, last year, when the KNPA hurriedly secured 5.18 billion won ($3.8 million) for new vests.

But the 2017 batch has no such replacement budget. No budget has been allocated, even though some of those vests have already failed performance tests.

Two of three vests fell short of the required standard in a test conducted by the Defense Agency for Technology and Quality at the request of the police in July.

The vests needed a V50 ballistic-limit velocity of at least 560 meters per second (1,837 feet per second) to meet the minimum ballistic protection threshold.

압수된 불법 총기와 모의 총포 (서울=연합뉴스) 경찰청, 관세청, 국가정보원으로 구성된 '사제총기 유통방지 합동대응단'은 지난해 9월 출범한 뒤 국내 불법 총기 제조와 유통 고위험자에 대한 수사를 벌여 19명을 검찰에 송치하고 이 중 2명을 구속했다고 9일 밝혔다. 사진은 이날 경찰이 공개한 압수된 불법 총기와 모의 총포. 2026.1.9 [경찰청 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-01-09 13:49:37/
Illegal firearms and imitation guns seized by the police are displayed on Jan. 9.

However, the two failing samples recorded underwhelming 548.88 meters per second and 557.2 meters per second.

The findings indicate officers may be entering the field in body armor that falls below standards and could be penetrated by bullets or fragments.

Police introduced the body armor after an officer was fatally shot with a homemade gun while responding to an assault report near Mount Opae Tunnel in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, in 2016.

“Body armor is a lifeline for police officers, yet these vests have not only reached the end of their service life but also failed to meet performance standards,” Rep. Kang said. “Protective equipment is essential to officers’ safety and their ability to respond in the field, so a plan to replace the aging body armor must be put in place before it is too late.”

성신여대 폭발물 설치 의심 신고…수색하는 경찰들 (서울＝연합뉴스) 이진욱 기자 = 7일 서울 성북구 성신여대에 폭발물이 설치됐다는 의심 신고가 접수돼 경찰특공대 폭발물 처리반과 경찰이 수색하고 있다. 2025.7.7 cityboy@yna.co.kr/2025-07-07 16:08:08/
Police officers search the premise following a suspected explosive report at Sungshin Women’s University in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on July. 7.

The police pushed back against concerns over the test results.

The agency argued that the body armor still offers sufficient protection against the types of threats officers are likely to encounter in the field.

“The V50 test is designed for military applications,” a KNPA official said. “The vests passed standard firearms testing by a wide margin.”


BY RYU HYO-RIM [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

social affairs military korea weapons police protection

Read more

See more articles