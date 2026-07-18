Ex-Land Minister to appear for questioning over expressway project

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Rescue operation launched after suspected Chinese fishing boat sinks near Yeonpyeong Island
The Korean coast guard and military are conducting joint rescue operations after a suspected Chinese fishing vessel sank north of Yeonpyeong Island.
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Bus overturns in head-on collision in Gangneung
A crash between a minibus and a passenger vehicle in Gangneung left at least four bus passengers seriously injured, authorities said.
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Coupang warehouse fire triggers nationwide response
Hundreds of firefighters and equipment from across the country were deployed as a blaze at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon burned for hours amid heavy smoke.
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Foreign Ministry revokes job offer to ex-prosecutor general's daughter after hiring controversy
The ministry canceled the hiring of Shim Woo-jung’s daughter to a permanent position after finding she did not meet the posted qualifications amid allegations of preferential treatment.