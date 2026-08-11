Ex-KTV chief indicted on insurrection propaganda charges

Lee Eun-woo is accused of directing KTV to broadcast reports asserting the legitimacy of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration while suppressing and deleting those critical of his measure.

A special counsel team said on Tuesday that Lee Eun-woo, the former head of public broadcaster KTV, was referred to trial over allegations that he promoted insurrection in connection with former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law imposition in 2024.

The team of special counsel Kwon Chang-young announced that it indicted Lee without detention on charges of insurrection propaganda under the Criminal Act.

Lee is accused of directing KTV to repeatedly broadcast reports asserting the legitimacy of Yoon’s martial law for about 10 days after its declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, while suppressing and deleting reports critical of the emergency measure.

Article 90 of the Criminal Act stipulates that a person who incites or propagates the commission of an insurrection shall be punished with imprisonment for three years or more.

Kwon’s team has defined the end of the alleged insurrection not as Dec. 4, 2024, when the martial law was lifted, but as Dec. 14, 2024, when the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion against Yoon.

Lee has already been on trial after being separately indicted by special counsel Cho Eun-suk in December 2025 on charges of censoring content critical of Yoon’s martial law declaration. At that time, Cho’s team cleared Lee of insurrection propaganda charges. He was sentenced to a suspended prison term of one year in June.

Kwon’s team sought an arrest warrant for Lee in May on charges of insurrection propaganda, but a court rejected the request, saying that there was room for dispute over the charges.

KTV is run by the policy broadcasting service affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Yonhap