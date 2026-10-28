Ex-justice minister, special counsel appeal martial law-related ruling

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Births up 13% in August to mark 26th straight month of increase
A total of 23,703 babies were born in August, up from 20,983 a year earlier. This marked the highest figure for any August since 2019.
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Man referred to prosecutors for spreading false claims about Japan's wartime sexual slavery
A man in his 20s was referred to prosecutors for allegedly posting 211 messages disparaging victims and distorting their experiences.
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'Mijo,' not 'ni hao': Fan accused of shouting racist remarks at Sonny speaks up
A season-ticket holder accused of racially taunting Son Heung-min says he shouted an affectionate Spanish nickname, not “ni hao.”
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Cryptocurrency tax delay decision remains unresolved
The ruling Democratic Party and government again failed to decide whether to postpone Korea's planned Jan. 1 tax on cryptocurrency gains.