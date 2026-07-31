Exit ban upheld for former U.S. professor charged with defaming President Lee

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Ex-councilor accused of child sex prostitution taken into custody due to flight risk
A former Cheongju city councilor was taken into custody for allegations he paid a middle school student for sex as police search for possible additional victims.
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Top prosecutor offers resignation after Criminal Procedure Act revision passes
Acting Prosecutor General Koo Ja-hyeon said he would step down after the National Assembly passed a bill ending the prosecution’s direct investigative powers.
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Military agency data shows sharp rise in obesity rates for 19-year-old Korean men
Conscription records show obesity among 19-year-old Korean men climbed from 23 percent to 31 percent in 11 years, underscoring growing health risks and widening weight disparities.
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Man sentenced to six-year prison term for attempted murder of noraebang owner
A court sentenced a man in his 50s to six years in prison for trying to kill a karaoke owner and set fire to her business after a dispute over a song request.