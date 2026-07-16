Ex-investigation chief in Gwangju murder case apologizes to bereaved family

A police inspector accused of tampering with evidence in the Jang Yun-gi case arrives at Gwangju District Court for a pretrial detention hearing on July 8. YONHAP

The ex-team leader apologized to the victim's family and promised to explain why the flawed investigation should not be regarded as an intentional crime during the prosecution's investigation and trial.

The former investigation team leader in the Gwangju high school student murder case, who was referred to prosecutors under arrest for allegedly providing preferential treatment and helping cover up evidence during the investigation into suspect Jang Yun-gi, apologized to the victim’s family.

“I am sorry to the victim and the bereaved family for failing to actively pursue charges of murder in the course of rape against [Jang],” the ex-investigation team leader, surnamed Park, said through his legal representative on Thursday.

“I believe that I have no one but myself to blame for the condemnation […] that the investigation was mishandled.”

“I was afraid of being disciplined or being unable to retire with honor,” he continued. “Even after referring the case to prosecutors, I could have submitted omitted materials, but I missed that opportunity.”

Jang allegedly fatally stabbed a female high school student in Gwangsan District on May 5 and injured a male high school student who rushed to the scene after hearing her screams. He was indicted while in custody on June 2.

Park, who initially led the investigation into the case, is accused of knowingly failing to secure key physical evidence, including cable ties and a sex doll, during the investigation; instructing investigators not to link Jang’s crime to a possible sexual motive; and leaving out materials, including a forensic interview report recommending that investigators examine whether the murder had a sexual motive, in the case file.

The former investigation team leader acknowledged the investigation’s shortcomings.

Jang Yun-gi, who is accused of killing a teenage high school student in Gwangju, is transferred to prosecutors at the Gwangju Seobu Police Precinct on May 14. NEWS1

“I am now spending my days reflecting with deep regret,” he said. “But every member of the investigation team sought to uncover the truth and bring Jang to justice. They had no intention to go easy on him.”

Asked whether senior officials had directed or intervened in the investigation, he responded, “That is an issue that should be determined through the ongoing investigation.”

“During the prosecution’s investigation and trial, I will fully explain why the flawed investigation should not be regarded as an intentional crime,” Park said. “Once again, I want to express my sincere apologies to the bereaved family.”

The National Office of Investigation’s special task force on Jang’s case reviewed the situation after allegations of investigative misconduct surfaced. It announced its interim findings on Wednesday.

The task force referred Park to prosecutors under arrest on charges of concealing evidence, dereliction of duty and abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights.

The special task force also revealed the same day that it had found evidence suggesting Jang may have known the victim before the attack, despite his claim that the murder was committed on impulse. The victim, however, was not aware of him.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]