Ex-Defense Intelligence Command chief acquitted of leaking secrets in run-up to martial law

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Seoul bus union backs strike, sets stage for possible walkout Wednesday
Labor voted resoundingly in favor of a walkout as an agreement with management primarily over the calculation of hourly rates remains elusive.
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Fall foliage forecast to arrive earlier than last year as cooler weather leaves summer behind
Mount Seorak is forecast to see its first foliage on Sept. 30, with peak autumn colors spreading nationwide through October and early November.
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Yoon acquitted over alleged attempt to help ex-defense minister flee to Australia
The court ruled that Lee Jong-sup's ambassadorial appointment fell within the presidential purview and was not inherently a move to impede an investigation into a Marine's death.
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Special counsel seeks four-year sentence for former President Yoon over free opinion polls
A special counsel requested an appeals court sentence former President Yoon Suk Yeol to four years for receiving free pre-election opinion polls in 2021 and 2022.