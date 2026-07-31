Ex-councilor accused of child sex prostitution taken into custody due to flight risk

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Top prosecutor offers resignation after Criminal Procedure Act revision passes
Acting Prosecutor General Koo Ja-hyeon said he would step down after the National Assembly passed a bill ending the prosecution’s direct investigative powers.
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PPP-absent as Assembly passes bill curbing prosecutors’ powers
The Democratic Party approved a revision ending prosecutors’ supplementary investigation authority, as the opposition urged President Lee Jae Myung to veto it.
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Military agency data shows sharp rise in obesity rates for 19-year-old Korean men
Conscription records show obesity among 19-year-old Korean men climbed from 23 percent to 31 percent in 11 years, underscoring growing health risks and widening weight disparities.
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Exit ban upheld for former U.S. professor charged with defaming President Lee
The Seoul Administrative Court upheld a ruling to restrict Morse Tan, who has been charged with defaming President Lee Jae Myung, from leaving Korea.