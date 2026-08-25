Ex-Cheongju councilor indicted in minor sex case

Prosecutors say four teenage victims were identified in an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation, paid sex and illegal material production.

CHEONGJU, North Chungcheong — Prosecutors have indicted former Cheongju city councilor Choi Young-joong under detention on charges of having sex with minors and producing sexually exploitative material of minors.

Choi was indicted while in detention on charges that include habitual production and distribution of sexually exploitative material in violation of the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sex Offenses, according to the Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday.

Further investigations by police and prosecutors increased the number of identified victims from one to four.

Choi is accused of repeatedly asking four teenage victims to take and send photos that exposed parts of their bodies between July 2024 and January last year. Prosecutors said Choi produced sexually exploitative material or attempted to do so on eight occasions.

Investigators also state that Choi had sex with a 13-year-old girl twice in October 2024 and asked her to have sex with him in exchange for money. Choi is also accused of engaging in sexually exploitative conversations with the victim between January and October last year.

Prosecutors said Choi also attempted to engage another teenager in sexually exploitative conversations between July 2024 and January last year. In August 2024, Choi allegedly forwarded sexually exploitative material he had received from the victim to an acquaintance.

Choi was also said to have paid for sex with two other teenage girls between October and November last year and later engaged them in conversations for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Former Cheongju City Council member Choi Young-joong CHEONGJU CITY COUNCIL

Prosecutors said they uncovered the alleged offenses through a forensic examination of Choi’s phone and reviews of his online search history, cloud data and SIM card changes. Investigators also searched his home and workplace.

Prosecutors have provided the victims with support for psychological treatment and taken steps to delete and block illegal sexual material to prevent further harm.

“We will ensure that the victims can exercise their right to make statements during the trial,” prosecutors said. “We will respond sternly to sex crimes against children, who are among society’s most vulnerable.”

The investigation began in February after the parents of one of the alleged victims filed a complaint with police. Choi denied the allegations from the outset. He failed to comply with multiple requests to appear for police questioning, saying that he "didn't know she was a minor" and he "had been wrongly framed."

Choi received a nomination to run for city council without disclosing the allegations and won a seat in the June 3 local elections while being investigated. The allegations became public following a police search and seizure on July 15. Choi resigned voluntarily the next day, just two weeks after taking office as a city councilor.





BY CHOI JONG-KWON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]