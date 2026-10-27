Everland's baby panda Shu Bao to make public debut this week

Shu Bao will make its first appearance on Friday. The theme park plans to gradually extend the cub's viewing hours and increase the number of visitors allowed while prioritizing its health and ability to adjust to the new environment.

Fans of Everland’s beloved panda family will finally get to meet Shu Bao, its youngest member, as the cub makes its public debut on Friday.

Shu Bao will make its first appearance at Everland’s Panda World starting on Friday, the theme park’s operator, Samsung C&T, announced on Tuesday.

Everland plans to gradually extend the cub’s viewing hours and increase the number of visitors allowed while prioritizing its health and ability to adjust to the new public environment.

Shu Bao weighed just 171 grams (0.38 pounds) at birth — June 3 — but now weighs more than 9 kilograms (19.8 pounds). It began taking its first steps at around 120 days old and has become increasingly active.

Shu Bao, the youngest cub of pandas Le Bao and Ai Bao, is the fourth giant panda born in Korea. The pair’s first cub, Fu Bao, was born in 2020, followed by twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao in 2023.

Ahead of Shu Bao’s first public appearance, Everland has been helping it get used to new environments. The cub expanded its range of movement with its mother in their indoor enclosure and has been taken to an outdoor enclosure when no visitors were present to become familiar with new terrain and scents.

During the process, Ai Bao has stayed close to Shu Bao. Zookeepers and veterinarians have also continued to monitor the cub and help it adjust.

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, with its mother Ai Bao at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi SAMSUNG C&T Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi SAMSUNG C&T

“While Shu Bao does rely on its mother, Ai Bao, it also looks around on its own and has been broadening the scope of its world,” said zookeeper Kang Cheol-won, who is affectionately referred to as the pandas’ grandfather by many fans. “I hope that everyone will cheer Shu Bao on as it ventures out while still showing its playful side as it toddles around […] and practices climbing trees.”

While news of the cub’s public debut may excite panda fans, another goodbye is ahead. Quarantine arrangements for twin sisters Rui Bao and Hui Bao will start on Nov. 13 ahead of their planned transfer to China. Their final public viewing at Everland is scheduled for Dec. 11.

The twins’ parents arrived in Korea in 2016 as part of a joint panda research project between Seoul and Beijing. Under international agreements, giant pandas born outside China must return to the country before they reach breeding age, or 4 years old, to find mates.

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi SAMSUNG C&T Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi SAMSUNG C&T





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]