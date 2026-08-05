Everland unveils first lion cub born at the park in 8 years — in pictures

Raon has also drawn attention among baseball fans, as Samsung Lions pitcher Yang Chang-seop visited Everland during a break after the KBO All-Star Game and named the cub himself.

Everland zoo’s newest lion cub made his public debut on Wednesday, nearly two months after his birth.

Named Raon, the male cub was born at the theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on June 5. Visitors can now see him roam around the zoo’s open-air forest, Ppuppa Town.

He is Everland’s first lion cub in eight years.

Raon was hand-raised by zookeepers after his mother was unable to care for him after his birth. He has since grown healthy under their care and weighs more than 5.5 kilograms (12.1 pounds), Everland said.

The cub was named by Samsung Lions pitcher Yang Chang-seop, who had visited Everland during a break after the KBO All-Star Game. “I hope that Raon grows up strong and someday becomes the true king of the Everland safari,” Yang said.

“Thanks to the devoted care of our zookeepers, Raon has grown healthy and is finally greeting visitors at Ppuppa Town,” said an Everland representative through Wednesday’s press release. “We hope that people will cheer on Raon as he takes his first curious steps into the world.”

Everland's new lion cub, Raon, sits on his bed in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 5. EVERLAND

Everland's new lion cub, Raon, lies on his bed at the zoo in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 5. EVERLAND

Everland's new lion cub, Raon, lies on his bed at the zoo in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 5. EVERLAND

Raon, Everland's new lion cub, in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 5 EVERLAND

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]