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Blistering heat has vacationers throwing in the beach towel and heading indoors
As temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius, vacationers are skipping beaches and theme parks for malls, movie theaters and other air-conditioned venues.
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Samsung's Ho-Am Prize boosts award money to 500 million won per winner
Ho-Am Foundation will increase each recipient's prize money to 500 million won ($351,400) from 300 million won starting next year.
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Police raid Starbucks Korea headquarters over 'Tank Day' controversy
The raid marks the first compulsory investigative measure taken in the case, which authorities opened two months ago after a civic group filed criminal complaints against the Shinsegae Group chairman and others.
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Too little gear? Video of underwear-clad cyclist sparks debate.
However, since the cyclist's underwear covered their intimate body parts, their decision to ride a bicycle in their underwear does not necessarily constitute indecent exposure under the law.