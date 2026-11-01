Energy of youth, experience with age

Estonian Ambassador Tanel Sepp, right, and Anastassia Kovalenko-Kolvart, chair of the Estonia-Republic of Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group, toast during a reception marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Estonia at The Grand Lotte hotel in central Seoul on Oct. 30. SEO JI-EUN

Estonia held a reception marking 35 years of ties with Korea, with Ambassador Tanel Sepp noting the youth and bright future of the bilateral relationship.

Estonian Ambassador Tanel Sepp compared Estonia’s ties with Korea to a 35-year-old person, saying the relationship has gained experience but still has room to grow, during a reception marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Estonia in Seoul on Friday.

“You have experience, but you are still young enough to move fast, try new things and look boldly towards the future,” Sepp said, describing a person at that age. “I believe the same can be said of the relationship between Estonia and Korea.”

He named the defense, timber construction, green energy, and food and beverage sectors as Estonia’s business priorities in Korea. Estonia was one of the first NATO members to adopt K9 self-propelled howitzers made by Hanwha Aerospace, purchasing them jointly with Finland.

The event coincided with a visit by the Estonian Parliament’s Estonia-Korea friendship group, led by its chair, Anastassia Kovalenko-Kolvart.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]