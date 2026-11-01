Energy of youth, experience with age

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Visa denial for Korean lawmaker down to individual issue, Rubio says
The secretary of state indicated that all applications are treated the same and reaffirmed U.S. President Donald Trump's openness to dialogue with North Korea.
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Foreign minister holds talks with EU, British, Indian and Mexican counterparts at G20
Cho Hyun discussed deepening cooperation in cybersecurity and space with the EU’s Kaja Kallas and held talks with envoys of other partner nations.
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Foreign minister meets with German, Polish counterparts at G20
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed defense, trade, batteries and broader cooperation with his German and Polish counterparts in separate meetings on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering in Atlanta.
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Seoul, Washington and Tokyo reaffirm North Korea denuclearization stance
South Korea, the United States and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization, robust deterrence and diplomacy during G20 talks in Atlanta.