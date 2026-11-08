Empty classrooms lead to mounting concerns about future of Korean education system, students

A teacher guides a lone first grader during orientation at an elementary school in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, on March 3. YONHAP

With first-grade enrollment for the 2027 academic year expected to hover around 270,000, a record low, concerns about students' socialization, regional educational gaps and inefficient government spending have grown.

Korea’s low birthrate is emptying elementary school classrooms.

First-grade enrollment is expected to fall below 300,000 students for the first time on record in 2027 — a decline that intensifies debate over how to reform school funding without widening regional education gaps.

The number of babies born in 2020 — who are due to enter elementary school at the start of the 2027 academic year in March — stood at 272,337, down 10 percent from 302,676 in 2019, according to data from the Korean Statistical Information Service and the Korean Educational Development Institute (KEDI) on Sunday.

First-grade enrollment is typically lower than the corresponding year’s birth numbers for many reasons, such as children’s deaths, early enrollment or moves abroad.

As a result, the actual number of first graders starting school in 2027 is expected to hover around 270,000 — only one year after the 301,442 reported in 2026 became the lowest figure on record. The government began compiling relevant data in 1964.

The 270,000 would also be about one-quarter of first-grade enrollment’s peak of 1.05 million in 1968.

First-grade enrollment has continued to fall from 431,509 in 2022 to 401,907 in 2023; 353,828 in 2024; and 324,079 in 2025.

Public elementary schools with 60 or fewer total students accounted for about 25 percent of all public elementary schools in the country in 2024, according to a report by Seoul National University’s Institute for Future Strategy. The share is expected to exceed 30 percent by 2035.

These small elementary schools already accounted for more than half of the total in Gangwon, Jeonnam-Gwangju and North Jeolla in 2024.

“Small schools still have to cover basic staffing and operating costs, so their growing number is making [the government’s] education spending increasingly inefficient,” Prof. Kim Tae-hoon at the Department of Economics at Kyung Hee University said.

Teachers also fear that smaller student bodies could worsen learning conditions and undermine students’ right to education. Notably, reduced interpersonal interaction at the elementary school level could hinder young students’ emotional development and social skills.

A lone first-grade elementary school student, center, receives a celebratory welcome from older students as he heads to class on the first day of the 2026 school year in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, on March 3. YONHAP

“Smaller student bodies make it harder [for teachers] to run discussions, debates and physical education classes that keep students engaged,” Kang Seok-jo, the chair of an elementary school teachers’ union, said. “[They] also result in fewer after-school programs, clubs and cultural activities.”

The shrinking student population could also widen regional education gaps, already visible in the high school credit system that was introduced in 2025.

Rural high schools with 100 students or fewer offered their second-year students an average of just 20 courses in North Gyeongsang and 21 in Jeonnam-Gwangju this year — roughly half of Seoul’s average of 40, according to the National Assembly Research Service.

“Students and parents will become more inclined to move to the Seoul metropolitan area and other places with better educational conditions to avoid the disadvantages of small schools,” Lee Deok-nan, the head of the Education and Culture Team at the National Assembly Research Service, said.

The rapid growth of small schools has also raised concerns about the government’s related spending. In response, education and finance authorities have begun restructuring school funding.

Children in winter jackets walk to an elementary school in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 22. NEWS1

The current local education finance grant formula allocates 20.79 percent of domestic tax revenue to education. Authorities are seeking to replace that algorithm with one tied to economic growth.

The government is also pushing measures that encourage small schools to close or merge with another small school.

However, strong resistance from educators and parents could complicate the overhaul.

“Schools are being asked to do more, not less,” a coalition of 408 organizations representing teachers, parents and others said during a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Tuesday. “Schools’ responsibilities now cover basic academic support, assistance for students from immigrant backgrounds, special education, student care services and student mental health.”

The coalition launched a petition to collect 1 million signatures against changes to the education grant system.

The demographic shock is also spreading from elementary schools to universities.

High school students participate in a nationwide mock exam for the College Scholastic Ability Test in a high school in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on June 4. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The number of high school seniors eligible to enter universities and junior colleges is projected to plunge to 230,000 by 2042 — roughly half the current level, KEDI said.

The decline is making the threat of closure increasingly real for higher education institutions outside the Seoul metropolitan area.

The government put a law supporting the restructuring of private universities into effect in August to help schools reorganize voluntarily. Many observers, however, say that the law does not go far enough to make voluntary closure a realistic option.

“Universities are highly unlikely to shut down voluntarily because of concerns over faculty and staff jobs, students’ right to education and opposition from local communities,” an unnamed professor at a private university outside the capital said.

Experts stress that the government must improve its education-related financial efficiency and overhaul the broader education policy framework.

“Education funding can no longer be based simply on spending per student,” Prof. Cho Sang-sik at Dongguk University’s College of Education said. “Korea urgently needs to redesign its funding and education policies around the […] customized learning that students will need in the future.”





BY LEE BO-RAM [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]